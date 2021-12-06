RIPLEY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs got off on the right foot soccer-wise in division as they defeated Ripley 5-0 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs and Coach Bert Anderson hope to repeat as 1-4A champions again this year.
New Albany started slow as they led by 1-0 at the half, but in the span of three minutes, the Lady Bulldogs scored five goals en route to the 5-0 win.
"I told the girls at halftime that we were getting the shots we wanted, but we were just rushing them a lot, we were just trying too hard," Anderson said. "We told them just to work together and use each other, let the ball do the work and everything will start falling for them. Once you keep the pressure on them, they will start falling."
Sammi Jo Doyle gave the Lady Bulldogs the 1-0 lead at the 10-minute mark as she buried a shot from 25 yards out on the right side.
The second goal of the evening was courtesy of the Ripley defense as a shot bounced off a Lady Tiger defender and landed inside the right post in the 48th minute.
Caroline King extended the Lady Bulldog lead to 3-0 with her goal in the 61st minute from inside the 18.
Rosa Lopez then went off offensively for New Albany as she scored back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 63rd minutes for the 5-0 final.
Doyle and King both added an assist to their night's work.
"To go 1-0 in division is always great," Anderson said. "I thought Caroline had a whole lot of energy the whole game, forced a lot of things for us, but especially during the second half after putting her up top at forward created a lot of chances for us."
(B) Ripley 2, New Albany 1
New Albany scored first, but Ripley had an answer four minutes later plus the Tigers notched the game winner off a corner in the second half.
JD Campbell gave the Bulldogs the brief lead at 1-0 during the 17th minute with his shot from the left side.
Ripley came back to score in the 21st minute off a set piece to tie the match at 1-1 on a goal by Ramon Castro. The teams went to half at that score.
The game-winner came during the 66th minute off a corner as Alan Rangel found net for the 2-1 decision.