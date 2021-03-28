NEW ALBANY - Ty Long is quickly becoming a lethal weapon as the No. 2 starter for Ripley.
A week removed from a 12-strikeout performance in his first division start, the freshman hurled a shutout as the No. 7-ranked Tigers finished off a weekly Division 1-4A sweep of New Albany with an 8-0 victory on Friday night.
Last week, Long mixed up his delivery to keep North Pontotoc hitters off balance. The Bulldogs were ready for his quick pitches and other different looks, so Long changed his approach and felt confident he could miss their barrels, and he did that, giving up just five hits, striking out six and allowing one walk.
“When I tried to mix it up, that’s when they started hitting it,” Long said. “I told myself, ‘I ain’t doing that any more. I’m just throwing the fastball.’ And it worked out.”
Ripley (9-3, 3-1) couldn’t find Long much help at the plate despite having plenty of opportunities. The Tigers left six runners on base, including five in scoring position, through the first four innings before senior Hayden Fortune broke open the scoring with a one-out, RBI-double in the fifth.
New Albany (5-9, 0-2) didn’t threaten to score often, placing a runner in scoring position just twice on the night. Defensively, the Bulldogs committed four errors to go along with their pitchers walking nine Tigers.
“I think we weren’t aggressive enough. We just didn’t swing it well,” New Albany head coach Buddy Hall said.
Ripley scored two runs on a wild pitch and a steal of home from Lucas Cartwright in the sixth. Cartwright highlighted a five-run seventh with a two-RBI single.
The Tigers are winners of three straight in division play – a feat coach Joel Gafford believes speaks of his team’s grit as it battles several injuries and other misfortunes.
“All of this stuff, we talked about the other day, we are either going to get it done or have an excuse for it,” Gafford said. “Excuses are for people that need them. So we’ve found a way to get it done.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Long and catcher Reed Shackelford each picked up a RBI in the five-run seventh inning.
Big Stat: Fortune was 1 for 1 with an RBI double, drawing two walks and a hit-by-pitch.
Coach Speak: “Everybody is good. You can’t take a game off or you’re going to get beat.” – Gafford, on division play