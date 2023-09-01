NEW ALBANY - Aven Mathis proved why she is one of the top talents in prep volleyball as she helped Kossuth defeat New Albany 3-1 on Thursday by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21. Unofficial stats had the Lady Aggie star hitter with 27 kills including 14 in the fourth set.

