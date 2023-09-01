NEW ALBANY - Aven Mathis proved why she is one of the top talents in prep volleyball as she helped Kossuth defeat New Albany 3-1 on Thursday by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21. Unofficial stats had the Lady Aggie star hitter with 27 kills including 14 in the fourth set.
New Albany appeared to be on their way to evening the match at 2-2 in the fourth set as they sprinted out to a 16-9 lead.
However, Mathis cranked up her game to high gear to lead the Lady Aggies on a 16-3 scoring spurt in which she registered 10 kills.
"She's good," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "You go from having 19 blocks against Belmont and then our blocking game shuts down and then our defensive game breaks down.
"I get one kid's head back into the game and then I lose the other seven, so it's a tug of war and when we eventually get it all together we are very sound. It's all about if and when."
One issue the Lady Bulldogs had in the first three sets was the fact that they played from behind in each.
Kossuth took the early 6-0 lead in the opening set before Connolly called timeout and rallied her team to make a comeback.
Summer Gaskin broke the Kossuth service with a kill and added an ace to help New Albany cut the lead to three.
Teelie Tyer had back-to-back points with a kill and ace to help the Lady Bulldogs to knot the score at 9-9.
Kossuth made another run to go up 16-11, but New Albany closed on a 14-3 advantage to win the set 25-19.
Kossuth took the early 8-1 lead in the second set and this time never gave up the advantage although New Albany did cut into the lead at 21-18 before the Lady Aggies won 25-19.
New Albany was able to keep the score tighter in the third set which saw six scoring ties and the Lady Bulldogs held the lead at one twice, but Kossuth won 25-16.
The last tie was at 13-13 then the Lady Aggies reeled off a 12-3 run to take the set.
"Like I told them, I am tired of playing catchup," Connolly said. "We can't play catchup, we have to go out there and be the aggressor and we are constantly playing catchup the whole time, so I don't know.
"I think we fell short in learning how to be mentally tough tonight and staying mentally tough. We would do something incredibly awesome and then the teammate next to you isn't all there and then they mess up. Then it turns into a circus and at times I felt like we were running around like we were in a circus tonight."
