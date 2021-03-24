BOONEVILLE - New Albany won both boys and girls matches in high school golf as well as having the medalists of both contests on Monday.
New Albany won the boys competition with a total score of 152. Host Booneville was next at 172 while Saltillo was third at 179 and Kossuth finished fourth at 183.
Caleb McDonald of New Albany was the medalist in the boys competition with his 37.
Bulldogs teammates Andrew Fennell and Miles Cox were only a shot back of McDonald as each shot a 38 for their round of work.
Whit Robbins finished the day with a 39 and Matt Cherry was next at 42 for the Bulldogs.
Four of the five Bulldogs had better scores than the rest of the field and only two players had a lower score than Cherry as New Albany enjoyed a highly successful day by all the team.
Caroline King won medalist honors for New Albany in the girls match as she wrapped up her round of golf with a 42.
Her sister, Lucy King, placed third and was only six shots in back of Caroline with her 48. Saltillo's Madison Hall edged Lucy by a shot with her 47.
Sylvie Russell also competed for New Albany and finished the course with a total of 55.