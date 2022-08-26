Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
NEW ALBANY - Mistakes during runs came back to haunt New Albany as they dropped a 3-1 decision to Kossuth at home on Thursday. Kossuth won the match by scores of 25-12, 28-26, 21-25, and 25-22.
The Bulldogs overcame an early deficit in the fourth set as they found themselves on the short end of a 7-1 score. The Bulldogs clawed back to even the match at 19-19, appearing to have grabbed the momentum, but Kossuth was able to put them away with a 6-3 burst at the end and win the set at 25-22 plus the match at 3-1.
"This game, we were just not aggressive enough in the first two sets and it showed, they beat us, but then we came back and started being aggressive in the third set," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "In the fourth set, it could have gone either way, we started off very slow, but we tried to do a push there in the middle and it was like when we made one mistake, we started freaking out."
Two kills apiece by Lucy King and Camryn Rainwater plus an ace by King allowed the Bulldogs to storm back and grab the lead at 14-13, but New Albany could never put the Aggies away to win the set and force a fifth one.
King had a big role in the third set that the Bulldogs won as she fired in four kills plus an ace. Freshman Lilly Shannon also contributed a kill.
New Albany appeared to be on their way to a win in the second set as they opened up a nice lead at 19-11 following a kill by King, but the Bulldogs could not finish and Kossuth rallied with by outscoring them 17-7 to win 28-26.
"We are not finishing, so that just shows right there that we need to finish," Connolly said. "We need to finish and not let them go on that run and adjust our serve-receive. We have to make those adjustments.
"Kossuth is a very good team and I am glad that we are able to play against them because I feel like they are helping us on our journey to take us to where we want to go. We've got to just keep pushing, finishing, trying to keep going and there's a whole lot that we can take from this."