NEW ALBANY - Mike Smith of New Albany revised his game plan, went to the short-range game instead of the 3-point one and led New Albany to the 64-46 win over Houston on Tuesday. Smith poured in 16 points during the second half, all of which came via the 2-point field goal.
Smith helped the Bulldogs take a seven point halftime lead andextend it to an 18-point victory.
New Albany went on an 11-0 run to start the second half after leading 30-23 and controlled the contest from then on. The Bulldogs held Houston scoreless until 2:53 remained in the third period.
"Coming into the game, we knew they were athletic and we knew they like to get up and down the floor, their best game is in the transition," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "We had a little lead at halftime, so I said 'let's try a zone in the third quarter.'
"We tried the zone and they had trouble scoring and we made some shots early in the quarter and got us a lead. We just never looked back, I thought our zone was good the second half."
Smith and Kam Carter scored 13 of the 16 points for the Bulldogs during that third quarter surge.
"I think Michael Smith was good, he made shots," Shettles said. "I told him at halftime, 'quit worrying about the three-point line, drive the basketball, shoot your mid-range game, they can't stop you doing that.'
"He done it the second half and he was pretty good."
Mac Cheairs had a solid game and picked up some of the scoring slack for New Albany during the second quarter as he hit for seven points including a 3-pointer.
"I thought Mac Cheairs played a good game for us overall, probably one of his better games, he rebounded the ball, he scored a few buckets around the paint," Shettle said.
Carter was not the leading scorer on the night for the Bulldogs, but he was clutch from the free throw line, hitting 8 of 9 and adding five field goals while also dishing off the ball to teammates for scores.
"Kam is Kam and he's going to get his 18 to 20 to 25 points whether he shoots good or not and he just battled, battled, battled and ended up with 18 tonight," Shettles said.
Shettles was pleased with the effort by the entire cast of Bulldogs in the division win and shared his thoughts on team play.
"I thought it was a good team effort, but I give it more so to our defense in not allowing them to offensively rebound the basketball."
Smith ended his night's work by leading the Bulldogs with 25 points. Carter hit for 18 and Cheairs bagged 9 points.
EJ Stovall led Houston with 12 points while Jay Duffy hit for 11 points.
New Albany improves to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in 2-4A.
(G) New Albany 73, Houston 41
New Albany shook off a rough start and outscored Houston 67 to 29 over the last three quarters for the 73-41 win.
The Lady Bulldogs found themselves down 12-6 after a quarter and played the majority of the period with three starters on the bench with foul trouble.
Both teams were whistled for a combined 16 fouls in the first quarter and 30 by the half. The game ended with a grand total of 49 fouls.
Madison McDonald led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 25 points. Abby Laney also hit for double figures with 10 points. Zakathryn Cameron scored 9 and Hannah Finley finished with 8.
Amber McIntosh led Houston with 17 points.
The Lady Bulldogs evened their 2-4A record at 1-1 with the win.