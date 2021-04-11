NEW ALBANY - New Albany went 7 for 7 in District 1-4A individuals on Tuesday and all courts will advance to the state championships to be held in Oxford from April 26-28.
The Bulldogs even had two players that were unable to compete due to health conditions, but Bradyn Bowman and Natalie Creekmore stepped up to fill the voids and helped their courts reach the finals.
Creekmore teamed up with Maggie Scott on the New Albany number one doubles court and they were defeated in the finals by New Albany number two doubles partners, Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge by 7-6, 6-1 scores.
Gafford and Aldridge had reached the finals by virtue of winning their semifinal match over the Tishomingo County team of Dipietro/Fair by 6-0, 6-1 totals. They won in the quarterfinals over Corinth's team of Shipp/Smith by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Scott and Creekmore's semifinal win came at the expense of Corinth's duo of Phillips/Villaflor in 6-1, 6-0 results. Their quarterfinal win was by 6-0, 6-1 scores over North Pontotoc's team of Hopkins/Thomas.
Bowman paired up with Will Boyington as New Albany's number one boys doubles court and they made it all the way to the finals before falling to teammates John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett by the final tally of 6-1, 6-2.
Nelson and Durrett won their semifinal match over Corinth's Pratt/Nuckolls in a tightly contested affair by scores of 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Their win in the quarterfinals was over Cutsholl/McClung of Tishomingo County by 6-1, 6-0.
Boyington and Bowman had won a semifinal match with the Tishomingo County team of McClung/Anglin. They won in the quarterfinals by scores of 6-0, 6-0 over North Pontotoc's Najera/Jimenez.
New Albany mixed doubles partners Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins won their finals over North Pontotoc's Mitch McCord and Kailyn Lott by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
They had advanced to the finals after defeating Pierce Peterson and Jacob Wilbanks of Corinth 6-1, 6-0.
Heidi Clayton of New Albany won the girls singles court as she defeated Alexis Price of Corinth by 6-0, 6-0 in the finals. Clayton defeated Alexis Osment of Tishomingo County in the semifinal round.
New Albany's Everett Garrett was the boys singles champ as he took his finals match against Isaiah Robertson of Tishomingo County by 6-1, 6-0 scores. Garrett defeated Ripley's Dalton Morton in the semifinals by 6-0, 6-0.