NEW ALBANY - New Albany hosted Amory on Thursday as the teams closed out their spring football with a scrimmage.
The teams used a different approach in evaluating their players as they took theirs squads through several stations which gave more looks and reps for a larger number of players.
"First and foremost with a lot of young guys, we had a ninth grader starting at quarterback, so he was able to see things on a high-speed level, facing a very good football team," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "We had some guys coming back, but a lot of new faces out there and we got to see how they would respond in a game situation."
The first order of the night had the field split as the skill players competed in a game of 7 on 7 going toward the west end zone while on the east end zone side, the offensive and defensive lines squared off for some trench battles.
The second phase of the night's activities had both teams doing three reps of kickoffs and three reps of punts.
After both teams satisfied their work on the special teams, an actual scrimmage took place with a six minute time for each team.
The teams then worked on their field goal and extra point kicking to wrap up the second stage.
"I think defensively we got after it, we were much more physical at times, we had some guys that were not quite as physical last year coming up and making on the corners and in the secondary," Stubblefield said. "We had some young guys in the defensive line that did a lot and they got after it. We need to fine tune some things there.
Third quarter of activity belonged to the JV squads as they went head to head and got some quality reps.
Fourth quarter rotated back to the varsity teams and the six minute format that was the standard in the second quarter.
"Offensively, we were better than maybe we expected to be in this game with our offensive line, so that's a bright spot for us," Stubblefield said. "I think we saw some skill guys that can make some plays, we have got to throw and catch the ball, but we are capable of making plays.
"I think our guys fought, I didn't see anybody trying to quit and it was hot out here. It was our first game action and we gave great effort."