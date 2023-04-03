New Albany girls defeat Corinth, Boonevile
New Albany hosted Corinth and Booneville in girls golf on March 21 and the Lady Bulldogs won a highly competitive match with a team total of 87 while Corinth as second at 95 and Booneville was third at 98.
Booneville's Andie Ramey shot a round of 40 to earn medalist, edging New Albany's Adeline Bailey by two strokes as she shot a 42.
Bailey's teammates Lucy King and Katie Dallas both shot a 45 to tie for third.
Lady Bulldogs win South Pontotoc Invitational
New Albany traveled to Pontotoc Country Club on March 28 to compete with host South Pontotoc plus North Pontotoc and TCPS. The Lady Bulldogs won the event with their total of 83.
South Pontotoc was second at 108, TCPS with third with 110 and North Pontotoc was fourth at 122.
Lucy King led her team to the win with her 41 while Adeline Bailey was a close second at 42.
Zoie White was third with her round of 49 and Katie Dallas was fourth at 51.
Lady Bulldogs win at Shiloh Ridge
Seven teams descended on Shiloh Ridge golf course and New Albany won the event by 12 over second place Booneville by a 158 to 170 margin. Corinth was third at 185.
Adeline Bailey of New Albany shot the lowest score with her 74 as she squeezed by Booneville's Andie Ramey's 75.
Lady Bulldogs Lucy King (84) and Katie Dallas (85) finished third and fourth overall.
New Albany girls compete at Booneville
The Lady Bulldogs won again on March 30 as they traveled to Booneville and paired with host Booneville and Kossuth.
New Albany finished with a total of 174 to win while Booneville came in second with 185 and Kossuth was third with their 224.
Booneville's Andie Ramey shot a 78 to win in individual play.
New Albany was paced by Lucy King's 86 for second and Adeline Bailey was third with an 88. Katie Dallas finished fourth with her 97.
Bulldogs place third against Booneville, Corinth
New Albany boys had to settle for third in their home match on March 21st against Corinth and Booneville. Booneville won with a team score of 162 while Corinth was second at 172 and New Albany third at 182.
Whit Robbins turned in the best score for New Albany with his 44. Owen Everett shot a 45, Andrew Freeman came in at 46 and Nick Little finished with a 47.
Booneville's Bryce Cooper and Turner Foster tied for the top spot with a 39.
Bulldogs finish second at South Pontotoc event
New Albany boys came in second with their team total of 177 which was 29 points off the winning score for TCPS at the South Pontotoc event on March 28. South Pontotoc was third and North Pontotoc placed fourth.
Nick Little and Hunter Henson tied for the best round among Bulldogs with their 42 which was a couple of shots in back of the 40 shot by TCPS's Baylor Hinton.
Other top scored for the Bulldogs included Andrew Freeman at 46 while Owen Everett and Whit Robbins each shot a 47.
Bulldogs place seventh at Shiloh Ridge
New Albany finished near the middle of the pack at Shiloh Ridge as 12 teams competed on March 29.
Booneville and Corinth were tied atop the leader board with a total of 315 while the Bulldogs had to settle for seventh with their 351.
New Albany was led by Whit Robbins and Andrew Freeman with their rounds of 84. Nick Little was the next in line for the Bulldogs at 87.
Myrtle boys also competed and finished with a 385. Parker Owen had the top round among Hawk golfers with his 82 while Nate Gaines shot an 87.
New Albany turns in third place finish at Booneville
New Albany wrapped up a busy week on the links with a third place finish at Booneville. Ripley won the event by 35 points over Booneville while the Bulldogs were 19 back of Booneville in third.
Whit Robbins was the top Bulldog golfer as he finished +8 on the day. Nick Little was +14 and Landon Dallas turned in a +19 round.
