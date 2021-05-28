New Albany Bulldog Basketball had their awards banquet recently with several Bulldogs receiving award recognition.
Kamron Carter and Michael Smith were awarded the Best Offense award. Both players averaged 15 ppg for the season. Carter also was named the team's Best Defensive player along with A.I. Nugent.
Carter was presented with two other awards, Most Improved and Most Assists. Carter averaged five assists per game.
Smith was the Best 3-Point Percentage award recipient as he hit 44 percent of his attempts.
Nugent was also presented with the Most Free Throw Made award with his 70 percent average for the season.
Trey Berry was named Best Rebounder as he averaged eight boards per game. He was given the Most Blocks award, he averaged 2.5 per game. He was also named Most Improved for the Bulldogs.
Artaveion High won a couple of awards, Best 2-Point Percentage with 57 percent and Best Rebounder with an average of seven per game.
Kevin Hernandez was presented with the Coaches Award for his play for the season.