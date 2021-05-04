MOSS POINT - The New Albany Bulldogs are the 4A State Golf Champions as the Bulldogs brought home the hardware as the best in Class 4A.
New Albany played two solid rounds of golf en route to the win as they finished the course at Whispering Pines Country Club in Moss Point with a team score of 639.
The Bulldogs had a first day score on Monday of 324 and followed that up on Tuesday with an impressive round at 315.
New Albany obliterated the competition as second-place Ripley was 28 strokes back at 667. Third place went to West Lauderdale at 668.
Andrew Fennell led the Bulldogs as he put together two great rounds of golf, finishing with at 153 with rounds of 73 and 80.
Miles Cox was the next Bulldog at 155 with rounds of 76 and 79 for his work on the links.
Caleb McDonald shot the best round of golf for the Bulldogs as he overcame a tough round of 90 on Monday to fire a 72 on Tuesday and finish at 162. McDonald's round on Tuesday was bigger than any Roy Rogers comeback in history and showed the resilience of the senior Bulldog.
Matt Cherry had steady rounds of 86 and 84 to wrap up the tournament at 170.
Whit Robbins shot two rounds of 89 to total 178 and Owen Everett was at 196 with a 99 and 97 for his rounds.
The Bulldog win is possibly the first state title in over 30 years.
*More on the New Albany Golf 4A State Championship in next Wednesday's Gazette on May 12.