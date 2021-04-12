New Albany boys golf team got a solid effort on April 8 at the Hillandale course as they defeated three other teams in high school golf.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their day with a team total of 159 which was nine shots better than second-place Booneville while Kossuth was third art 178 and Baldwyn finished fourth at 192.
The Lady Bulldogs made a sweep as they defeated Booneville 90 to 114.
The Bulldogs had three golfers to shoot identical rounds of 39 to pace them to the win as Caleb McDonald, Andrew Fennell and Miles Cox combined on the trifecta.
Matt Cherry and Whit Robbins also turned in good rounds and were only three shots back at 42.
Trey Blackard of Kossuth was the medalist with his round of 36.
Carolin King was the medalist in the girls match with her round of 42 while Lucy King was second with her 48.
Red Bay Results
New Albany played in the Red Bay Invitational which was an 18 hole event. The Lady Bulldogs took first place with their total of 174. Haleyville was second at 209.
Caroline King was the medalist with her total of 83 and Lucy King came in third with her 96.
New Albany boys finished second with a 324 and Haleyville was the winner with their total score of 311.
Scores for the Bulldogs were Andrew Fennell with his 78, Miles Cox shot a 79 while Caleb McDonald turned in a round of 81 and Whit Robbins was at 86.
Shiloh Ridge scores
New Albany boys came away with the first place trophy and the Lady Bulldogs placed second at the 18 hole match.
The Bulldogs had a team total of 305 in the win with Caleb McDonald turning in the low score of 74. Belmont was second at 313.
Miles Cox was next Bulldog up at 76 while Andrew Fennell and Matt Cherry were close behind at 77 and 78.
Whit Robbins shot an 80 and Owen Everett turned in a 93.
New Albany girls were edged out by Water Valley by a 172-175 score.
Caroline King placed second with her 86 and Lucy King was third at 89. Sylvie Russell had a round of 99.