NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs mounted an extraordinary comeback during the third quarter that would have made even Roy Rogers proud as they overcame a double digit halftime deficit to defeat Greenwood 76-65.
New Albany advances to the Elite Eight in 4A and will host Clarksdale on Saturday. Clarksdale defeated South Pontotoc 48-41 in the second round.
The Bulldogs came out hot in the third period, scoring 21 points while only surrendering seven as they grabbed the lead at 49-46.
New Albany went into the half struggling on both ends of the court as they allowed 22 points in the second quarter and could only manage 8 as they trailed 39-28. With the Bulldogs troubles mounting, Coach Scotty Shettles gathered his troops in the dressing room and challenged them to go down swinging or rally past the other team of Bulldogs.
"We had a bad second quarter only scoring 8 points and trailed by 11 at the half," Shettles said. "My speech at halftime was if we are going down, we are going down fighting so we started pressing the third quarter and our defense was good!
"Held them to seven points in the third quarter and took the lead at the end of the quarter."
Brothers Kam and Chris Carter combined for 16 of the 21 third period points to pace the Bulldog offense and rally the troops. Kam hit for 10 while Chris bagged six.
Mac Cheairs helped out the offense with a three-pointer during the furious comeback.
New Albany kept rolling during the fourth quarter as they added 27 points to their final tally. The Bulldogs hit 17 free throws out of 22 attempts during the final frame.
Chris hit 7 of 8 attempts while Braden Shettles was a perfect 6 of 6. Kam hit the remaining four from the charity stripe as well as dropping in a couple of field goals.
"Had a big fourth quarter scoring 27 points and we hit 80% of our free throws," Shettles said. "Braden, Chris and Kam were clutch from the free throw line."
The Bulldog defense was resilient again in the final period as they held the visitors from Greenwood to 19 points.
New Albany enjoyed a scoring advantage of 48-26 over the final 16 minutes of play.
New Albany opened the game with a 20-17 lead, but lost the advantage during the second quarter.
Kam was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 25 points. Braden was next man up with 17 points.
Chris hit for 15 while Mike Smith finished with 13 points.
Greenwood was led by Labrodrick Gooch's 20 points. Jaimartdrick Lawrence hit for 18 and Demarion Meeks scored 14 points.