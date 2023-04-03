New Albany wrapped the 2-4A individual district tournament in maroon and white as they won all five courts and had all-New Albany finals in boys and girls doubles.
New Albany wrapped the 2-4A individual district tournament in maroon and white as they won all five courts and had all-New Albany finals in boys and girls doubles.
All seven New Albany participants will move on to play in the MHSAA 4A Individual State Tournament in late April.
Henson/Nelson win boys doubles
Hunter Henson and Gregory Nelson claimed first in the boys doubles event as they held off their New Albany teammates Carter Ladner and Matthew Durrett by a 6-2, 7-6 verdict.
The Henson/Nelson duo reached the finals with wins over South Pontotoc 6-2, 6-0 and North Pontotoc 6-2, 6-0.
Ladner and Durrett navigated their bracket to the finals with wins over Pontotoc (6-2, 6-3), Houston (6-4, 7-6), North Pontotoc (6-4, 6-1).
Robbins/Mason take girls doubles court
Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason emerged victorious over on the girls doubles courts in an all-New Albany final as they won by scores of 6-3, 6-3 over teammates Eva Aldridge and Caurie Clayton.
The Robbins/Mason pair reached the finals with wins over Pontotoc 6-1, 6-0 and South Pontotoc 6-1, 6-0.
Aldridge/Clayton pairing made the finals with wins over Pontotoc (6-2, 6-0), South Pontotoc (6-1, 6-0) and Ripley (6-0, 6-0).
Mixed doubles title goes to Boyington/Creekmore
New Albany claimed the mixed doubles court as Will Boyington and Natalie Creekmore defeated South Pontotoc's Jack Tutor and Caitlyn Ard 6-3, 6-0 in the finals.
The Bulldog pair reached the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over North Pontotoc.
Clayton, Bowman win individual courts
Heidi Clayton and Bradyn Bowman won the girls and boys individuals courts for the Bulldogs.
Clayton defeated Pontotoc's Izzy Park by 6-0, 6-0 scores to win the girls competition.
Clayton won her earlier match against North Pontotoc by a 6-0, 6-1 scores.
Bowman had a fight on his hands on the boys singles court with Sawyer Ritchie of Pontotoc as they went to three sets to decide the match as Bowman emerged the winner by 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 scores.
Bowman reached the finals with his 6-1, 6-0 win over South Pontotoc.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.