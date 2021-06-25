NEW ALBANY - New Albany lost by the narrowest of margins in NEMCABB baseball as they fell by a 2-1 final to eventual tournament champion, South Pontotoc on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored first, but just could not piece together a rally to come back once they lost the lead.
John Stacks ripped a one-out double into left in the first inning and eventually scored on a passed ball to give the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead.
South Pontotoc came back to tie in the bottom of the frame as they picked up a two-out single and hit batter to place runners aboard. New Albany aided the cause with two back-to-back wild pitches which resulted in the tying run crossing the plate.
However, New Albany appeared to be back in business in the top of the second as third baseman Ethan Conlee led off with a single to right. He was erased by a fielders choice which was followed by a strikeout and 5-3 groundout to strand a runner.
The Bulldogs went in order during the third and fourth innings, but they also kept the Cougars off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth.
South Pontotoc utilized a leadoff error and hit batter to put two aboard with no outs. A passed ball by the Bulldogs moved the runners up to second and third.
A 4-3 RBI groundout plated the lead runner to break the 1-1 tie and the trailing runner went to third.
The Cougars tried to add an insurance run on a ball that got away from the catcher, but the ball caromed back to him off the brick backstop and he tagged out the runner coming home to end the threat with South Pontotoc up 2-1.
New Albany put a man on in the fifth and sixth inning, but failed to come through with the clutch hit to drive in the runner and fell by the 2-1 final.
Wednesday semifinal and championship results
South Pontotoc went on to defeat Starkville in the next round by a final of 6-1.
Ripley defeated Amory 5-2 in the other semifinal game by a 5-2 score.
South Pontotoc won the championship game over Ripley 7-5.