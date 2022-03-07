NEW ALBANY - New Albany won three matches last week over 5A and 6A opponents in tennis. The Bulldogs enjoyed wins over Hernando, Lewisburg and Lafayette on the courts.
New Albany 5, Hernando 2
New Albany defeated Hernando of 6A on Thursday, March 3 by a 5-2 margin.
New Albany posted a sweep in boys and girls doubles plus girls singles to secure the decision.
John Davis Nelson and Joseph Durrett won the boys 1 court by 6-4, 6-1 scores over Cole Stoddard and Brayden Smith.
Boys 2 parters Will Boyington and Gregory Nelson also swept their court 6-2, 6-3 over Jeffrey Cunningham and Kyle Kicker.
Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason won a hard-fought court in girls 1 doubles 1-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Libby Foster and Harper Berenchia.
Girls 2 doubles team of Natalie Creekmore and Eva Aldridge won by 6-2, 6-2 scores over Brooke Kicker and Zylie Jackson.
Heidi Clayton picked up the other win for New Albany on the girls singles court as she defeated Mattie Sanders 6-3, 6-1.
The two courts that the Bulldogs lost, went to a third set to decide the matter.
Bradyn Bowman lost a tough one to Kole Kusek in boys singles as Kusek took the upperhand by scores of 7-6, 2-6, 12-10.
Connor Greer and Caurie Clayton battled Maggie Womble and Eli Frank in mixed doubles by socres 5-7, 7-6, 9-11.
New Albany 7, Lewisburg 0
The Bulldogs took a clean sweep of 6A Lewisburg in tennis on Friday by a 7-0 final.
John David Nelson moved over to the singles court and won in three sets over Taylor Cook by scores of 6-2, 6-7, 10-6.
Heidi Clayton won on the girls singles court in straight sets over Madelyn Hall by posting 6-2, 6-0 scores.
Will Boyington teamed up with Natalie Creekmore for mixed doubles play and they won 6-4, 6-2 over Gabe Koonce and Reagan Meadows.
Girls doubles play saw Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason win 6-0, 6-1 over Abby Battle and Elizabeth Davis in girls 1 doubles.
Girls 2 doubles court saw Eva Aldridge and Lilly Stout pair up to win 6-0, 6-0 over Valene Aldinger and Madelyn Rucker.
The boys doubles 1 court featured Everett Garrett and Joseph Durrett as they won 6-2, 6-4 over Nate Kraft and Matthew Floyd.
Colin Williams and Connor Greer won the boys 2 doubles match in three 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 over Jonathan Wiseman and Gavin Green.
New Albany 5, Lafayette 2
Tuesday, March 1 featured a matchup of 2021 4A state champion, New Albany against reigning 5A state champion Lafayette and the Bulldogs came away with the 5-2 win on their home court at BNA Bank Tennis Complex.
New Albany won both courts in girls and boys doubles plus the boys singles court to gain the win.
Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason won on girls 1 doubles court by identical 6-1, 6-1 scores over Jenna Lampton and Presley Loper.
Natalie Creekmore and Eva Aldridge completed the girls doubles sweep wit their 6-2, 6-3 winner over Val Smith and Hudson Lindsay.
Boys doubles 1 court was won by New Albany duo of Everett Garrett and Joseph Durrett over Crosse Lindsay and Finn Rico by scores of 6-3, 6-4.
John David Nelson and Will Boyington paired up on boys doubles 2 court for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Porter Lindsay and Jace Leery.
Bradyn Bowman gave the Bulldogs their fifth court by winning the boys singles court 6-1, 6-1 over Matt Addy.
Alex Lampton eased by New Albany's Heidi Clayton by the narrow scores of 6-4, 7-5 on the girls singles court.
Colin Williams and Caurie Clayton went to three sets before falling 6-3, 2-6, 7-10 to Brett Lampton and Presley Thomas.