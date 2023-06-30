NEW ALBANY - New Albany took an unfortunate early exit from Monday's NEMCABB action as the Bulldogs came up on the short end of a 4-1 loss to eventual tournament champions North Pontotoc.
Both teams struggled to get hits, but free passes and errors ultimately went more in the favor of the Vikings from Ecru than the Bulldogs.
North Pontotoc would end up navigating the rest of tournament play and come out on top of the pack with their 14-9 verdict over South Pontotoc in Wednesday's championship final.
North Pontotoc hung up the first score in the opening inning as they took advantage of a dropped third strike which was followed by stolen base, wild pitch and fielders choice to push across Tyler Pickens.
New Albany came back to threaten in the bottom of the first as Logan Voyles was hit by pitch with one out. An errant throw over to first then skipped down the wall along the foul line in right sent him all the way to third with one down.
A second HBP put runners at the corners for New Albany, but a caught stealing situation at second and strikeout left Voyles stranded at third as the Vikings escaped a possible jam.
North Pontotoc got a leadoff double to start the second, but Hayes Daniel registered back-to-back strikeouts along with an inning-ending groundout to leave the runner stranded.
Parker Skinner led off the New Albany second with a single, but a fielders choice groundout erased him and the Bulldogs again failed to plate a run.
Daniel later handed the ball off to Jake Thomas on the mound and both pitching staffs kept hanging up zeroes on the scoreboard until the top of the fifth.
North Pontotoc went up 2-0 after a leadoff walk came back to haunt the Bulldogs as the Vikings drove in the runner with a sacrifice fly to left.
New Albany countered in the bottom of the fifth as Daniel led off and was hit-by-pitch.
Cooper Dodds delivered the two-out RBI single to drive on Daniel to cut the lead to 2-1, but was stranded at first by a fly-out to right.
North Pontotoc added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh as a HBP and error put two runners aboard and a RBI single sent both runners home for the 4-1 final.
New Albany had their first two batters reach in the bottom of the frame, but two consecutive strikeouts and a game-ending fly ball to left gave the Vikings the decision.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&