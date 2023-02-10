Bulldogs Braden Shettles and Chris Carter combined for 31 points but failed to close the deal against South Pontotoc in the 2-4A tournament Thursday night.
South Pontotoc took the early 7-2 lead in the first with New Albany struggling with turnovers and missed shots. At the 2:38 mark, the Bulldogs made some adjustments and went on a scoring run and went ahead 11-7. Late in the first, the Cougars were able to pull back and close the quarter down by one, 15-14.
At the top of the second, South Pontotoc’s Eli Holloway hit a 3-point shot to put the Cougars back on top. South Pontotoc continued to take advantage of the Bulldog struggles and took the 32-25 lead in to the locker room.
After the half, New Albany seemed to have found their groove outscoring the Cougars 6-2 behind big shots from Shettles and Cayden Howell cutting the lead to 34-31. The Bulldogs continued to whittle away at the lead and pulled to within four by the end of the third, 46-42.
The Cougars made adjustments in the fourth and came out with all cylinders firing holding the Bulldogs to just six points in the period and taking the win 61-48.
New Albany is now at 23-6 overall and 8-2 in division 2-4A.
High scorers for New Albany were Braden Shettles with 16 and Chris Carter with 15. For South Pontotoc, Pacey Matthews had 14 and Brailon Walls had 13.