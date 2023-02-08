Hannah Finley

Hannah Finley (10) of New Albany closely guards North Pontotoc's Emma Burk during Tuesday's game in the 2-4A division tournament.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

New Albany girl’s season ended on Tuesday with a 57-38 loss against North Pontotoc in the first round of the 2-4A Division Tournament hosted by South Pontotoc.

