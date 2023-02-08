New Albany girl’s season ended on Tuesday with a 57-38 loss against North Pontotoc in the first round of the 2-4A Division Tournament hosted by South Pontotoc.
North Pontotoc got out to a solid lead early outscoring New Albany 19-9 in the first.
The Lady Bulldogs made some adjustments and gained some ground in the second and went into the locker room only down by seven, 28-21.
The Lady Vikings were able to shut down the Lady Bulldogs during the third and held them to just six points. New Albany’s first point of the second half came at the 4:26 mark when Hannah Finley got a two point shot and shortly after Amiya Terry went to the foul line and scored two.
Going into the fourth, North Pontotoc had extended their lead, 44-27 and didn’t slack up. New Albany continued to struggle with turnovers and missed shots which helped the Lady Vikings take a 20-point lead into the last two minutes. North Pontotoc took the match 57-38.
High scorers for the Lady Bulldogs were Hannah Finley with 17 and Amiya Terry with 10.
For the Lady Vikings, Kiara Shelly had 23 and Gracie Corley had 12.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&