BRANDON – Two goals in the first 13 minutes proved more than New Albany could overcome as they lost to Stone 4-0 in the 4A girls state soccer championship game on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs also lost two of their leading scorers in the match as Josephine Pittman and Caroline King went down to injuries. Pittman came back late in the match, but King was not able to return to the pitch.
"We came out a little timid and against a team of this quality, you can't come out timid," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "We fought back all we could, had some injuries along the way, but all in all, you can't be disappointed in where we are."
Morgan Pickering scored in the fourth minute on a ball that inadvertently was played back in front of the frame by the New Albany defense.
Stone went up 2-0 in the 13th minute on a ball that Carissa Hester finished after it struck a Lady Bulldog defender.
New Albany was able to settle into the game for the remainder of the half and prevent any further damage, however the Lady Bulldogs just did not get many looks at the goal as Stone led in possession time.
The teams went to half with Stone leading 2-0.
New Albany was able keep Stone at bay until the 68th minute as Caroline Batson found net to up the lead to 3-0.
Stone's fourth and final goal came off a corner kick as Mary Grace Batson bent a well-placed shot into the back corner and put a wrap on the scoring.
"We made history, so it feels good and I told the girls that right now it hurts and it should hurt for as big of a game as this is, but we were here fighting for it," Anderson said. "They fought all the way through.
"Personnel-wise, we were struggling, our two playmakers went down, but our younger girls stepped up and it was huge for those younger girls to get that experience in the state championship game, so it will pay off in the long run."
New Albany made school history with their first-ever appearances in the 4A semifinal and state championship. They defeated West Lauderdale to reach the semis and Corinth in the 4A semifinal.