June is here and that means that New Albany High School is playing host to 7 on 7 football action each Tuesday with game commencing at 10:00 a.m. Five teams will again be participating this year as New Albany, Ripley, South Pontotoc, Shannon and Nettleton will be getting in some reps during the month.
New Albany head coach Cody Stubblefield shared the importance of the 7 on 7 scrimmages for the teams.
"This is the first opportunity of the new year to kinda get out there and get some competition and we've got four other schools here," Stubblefield said. "It's time for all of our skill guys to get out there and rep what they did this spring, but another chance to get great competition and see Braden (Shettles) and the other quarterbacks throw, receivers running routes, db's breaking on footballs and staying in their areas. It's all about reps and it's all about good reps."
The speed of the game tends to accelerate for the quarterbacks particularly as they have to make their checks and checkoffs in four seconds in finding an open receiver.
"In 7 on 7 you get four seconds and out here it's kind of a laid back setting as the coaches count to themselves, but when the four seconds are up, it's considered a sack," Stubblefield said. "He's (Shettles) processing a lot really fast and we hope that after a year's experience that he's doing that a little faster.
Coach (Dennis) Robbins is doing a good job and doing a lot of the offense this year and Braden is going to be given a little more freedom this year, so you may see Braden checking either this or that. So those are opportunities that come with reps and everything else too, but he's making really quick decisions and so far, doing a really good job with that."
Stubblefield has some things that he and his defensive coaches are looking at and working on sa well with the 7 on 7 concept and he shared a few of those.
"Number one is being aggressive and playing fast," he said. "The coverage is changing and the responsibility is changing at times, but it is being where you are supposed to be.
"Physically at linebacker we want to be sure that we are all over bodies and in the secondary we've got a zone and nobody should get behind us, so the main thing is being where we are supposed to be at full speed and making a play."
