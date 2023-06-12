June is here and that means that New Albany High School is playing host to 7 on 7 football action each Tuesday with game commencing at 10:00 a.m. Five teams will again be participating this year as New Albany, Ripley, South Pontotoc, Shannon and Nettleton will be getting in some reps during the month. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you