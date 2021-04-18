JACKSON - The New Albany Iron Dogs pumped their way to a second place finish at Saturday's MHSAA Class 4A Boys State Powerlifting Championships at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the day with two gold medalists, two silver medal finalists and three bronze lifters which was good for 30 points.
Zac Clay took the gold in the 114 class with 810 points. Clay had a 315 squat, 165 bench and 330 dead lift in his first place showing.
CJ Hill won first place over in the 220 class and had a record-shattering performance as well. Hill set the all-time state record in his class with a 700 pound squat. He added a 330 pound bench and 575 pound dead lift for a total of 1605.
New Albany got second place finishes from Kody Atkinson in the 148 class with 1035 total while Tre Dean took silver in the Super Heavy Weight class and finished with 1430 total pounds lifted.
Bronze medalists for New Albany were Cam Knox in the 181 class with 1295 pounds and Shamarquces Smith in the 242 class had total pounds of 1315.
Parks pumps her way to state champ
Jodi Parks had a huge day as she took the top spot in Class 2 girls powerlifting as she had a total of 650 pounds which earned her the gold medal in the 114 class.
Parks had a personal record of 245 in the squat to help her win the title. She also recorded a 105 bench and 300 pound dead lift.