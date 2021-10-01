NEW ALBANY - The Lady Bulldogs of New Albany kept their quest for a fifth consecutive division title intact on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of North Pontotoc on Senior Night. New Albany won the contest by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-19.
"it is always great to get a three set win and win at home," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We served a whole lot better, but I think Hannah (Hughes) and Bre (Amberianna Shorter) with their defense by being relentless and not letting that ball touch the ground, made a huge difference on the back row.
"Overall, we just played better as a team tonight."
New Albany used a six-point surge in the first set to set the tone and get the opening winner.
Camryn Rainwater was at the serving line and was aided by three kills by Lucy King and another from Masey Adams to turn a 13-12 lead into a 19-12 advantage.
"Lucy was big at the net, getting kills when we needed them and Camryn playing smart, not necessarily slamming the ball down, but she had smart hits tonight," Connolly said.
Rainwater closed out the set with a kill for the 25-22 decision.
Midway through the second set, the Lady Bulldogs held another narrow lead at 12-11, but a kill by Adams opened the flood gates and New Albany closed on a 13-3 run to win 25-14.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 10-0 tear compliments of two aces by Adams and kills by Elizabeth Gipson and King.
Gipson and King had three kills during the frame while Shorter had two aces. Adams ended the second set with three aces.
New Albany raced out to an early 6-0 lead in the third set behind the service of Adams, but the Lady Vikings clawed their way back to pull within a couple of points at 9-7, but the Lady Bulldogs finished with another flurry by outscoring North Pontotoc 16-12 for the 25-19 match and set winner.
King had two blocks and a kill during the set while Rainwater chipped in two kills and an ace. Emma Patterson added two kills for the Bulldog frontline.
The match featured several rallies by both teams that kept the ball moving for an extended amount of time and Connolly offered her take on the rallies.
"When it comes to the rallies, it's almost who is going to mentally make that mistake to give the other team that point," she said. "Each team is there and they are in it, they are communicating, but it's that one mental error that decides who gets that point and who doesn't."
New Albany improved to 18-10 overall and 7-0 in Division 1-4A. The Lady Bulldogs will play at Tishomingo County on Tuesday to decide the division champion and runner-up spots between the two teams.
New Albany needs to either win the match or send the contest to five sets to win a record fifth consecutive title.