NEW ALBANY - New Albany continued their winning ways in 1-4A volleyball as they defeated Corinth 3-0 on Tuesday. Corinth gave the Lady Bulldogs all they wanted and the scored reflected it with 25-14, 25-22 and 26-24 being the final tallies.
"Our serve-receive was kinda off tonight, I think it was more of just a mental thing," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said.
New Albany broke a 9-9 deadlock in the opening set and closed strong as they outscored Corinth 16-5 to take the 25-14 win.
One of the key components during the set came when Hannah Hughes was at the serving line and she helped extend a 14-10 lead into a 19-10 advantage.
The second set was close from start to finish as the biggest lead was a mere four points which came early on as Corinth raced out to an early lead at 8-4. However, the Lady Bulldogs rallied and prevailed with a 25-22 score.
Lucy King had three kills and an ace during the set to pace the New Albany attack. Masey Adams had two kills plus an ace and Elizabeth Gipson had two kills.
The third set was another nail-biter as the teams tied on nine occasions before the Lady Bulldogs squeezed out a narrow 26-24 winner.
Bulldog captain Adams led her team to the final set win with three kills and two aces.
King played another big role in the set with three kills and an ace.
Gipson had two kills while Summer Gaskin had a kill and an ace.
"Summer came in and she's alway been one of those players that it's there and she has all the potential and that's why I keep her in the JV rotation, just to get her more swings and more touches," Connolly said. "She really stepped up, she's just a sophomore.
"It's always good being able to get her into the games and let her see some varsity touches. Her serve is always great, but getting her in there helps."
Connolly also shared how instrumental Adams was down the streak in helping lead her team to the division win.
"She started off her game a little bit early on, but she stepped it up and started playing as a whole better," Connolly said. "In my opinion and some other people's opinions, she is one of the best setters in Northeast Mississippi.
"She got beautiful hands and she's very good at spreading the court, but her defense is what we have been working on all season and it's been getting better and better and better. Her coming back on the service line helped tremendously."
Adams had another big match for New Albany with 6 kills, 4 aces, 22 assists and 13 digs.
King was a force on the front line with nine kills plus three aces and four digs.
Gipson had a strong effort along the frontline also with seven kills.
Hughes was solid at the libero position with nine digs and four aces.
New Albany improved to 17-10 overall and 6-0 in 1-4A.