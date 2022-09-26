Lilly Shannon

Lilly Shannon protects the Bulldog net against a tip from Tishomingo County. Shannon had eight kills and two blocks in the match.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - New Albany came back from being down a set to take the next three and defeat Tishomingo County 3-1. Scores from the match were 25-27, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24.



