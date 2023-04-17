New Albany Bulldog Tennis continued their determined march in the MHSAA Class 4A tennis playoffs with a road win on Friday at West Lauderdale.
New Albany dominated the Knights as all seven courts won in straight sets for the 7-0 team decision.
New Albany moves on now to the North Half championship against 2-4A division rival, Pontotoc and the match will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at New Albany.
New Albany coach Suzy Bowman shared how her team is excited to be in the hunt again for the 4A title and how much success the team has enjoyed in recent years under her leadership.
So if we win on Tuesday, I will have been to the state championship every single year as head coach and I’ve been coaching nine seasons, Bowman said. "Been to state every single year and lost one in 2017 to Newton County.
"Won six state titles so far, hopefully seven this year. I’ve always included the 2020 year in my count because it was stolen from us! We were the defending state champions and I returned my entire team in 2020 so I know we would have won it! That would have made seven and if we win this year, this would be my eighth."
Singles play saw Heidi Clayton defeat Ashlan Williams by 6-1, 6-0 scores on the girls court.
Bradyn Bowman was on the boys singles court with his 6-0, 6-1 decision over Brayden Massey.
Seniors Natalie Creekmore and Will Boyington won in mixed doubles over Kate Smith/Hayden Williams by 6-2, 6-1 totals.
New Albany's other pair of seniors, Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason won the girls doubles 1 court by scores of 6-1, 6-0 over Noelle Howell/Alyse Wilson.
Caurie Clayton/Eva Aldridge were winners on the girls doubles 2 court over Katherine Bounds/Elizabeth Shirley by a final of 6-1, 6-4.
New Albany's boys doubles 1 partners Gregory Nelson and Hunter Henson won 6-0, 6-1 over Miles McAlister/Grant Butler.
Matthew Durrett/Carter Ladner won boys doubles 2 over Braden Combs/Jaxon Hatcher with scores of 6-1, 6-1.
Bowman and the Bulldogs have their sights set on winning yet another North Half title and playing for the Class 4A team title the following week if all goes to plan.
"I don’t know what it feels like not to play for it all…it’s a great feeling," Bowman said. "I think once you feel that championship feeling, you just long for it every year. The kids too! They want to be in that title match."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.