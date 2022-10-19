NEW ALBANY - Pontotoc took the opening set, but senior-laden New Albany rallied back to win their 4A quarterfinal volleyball match 3-1. Scores for the night were 22-25, 25-19, 25-13,25-15.
New Albany will now advance to face Caledonia, 3-0 winners over Tishomingo County.
"I think it has kinda become a thing with us lately, but if you notice for the past four games I think we are slow out the gate," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "I don't know, it's like it takes us a minute and then we kick it in gear.
"A lot of it had to do with just being aggressive, being aggressive on offense, you know, when we stood there and tip and push, we are not getting points. You can tell by our stats that we did not have that many kills in the first set then in the second set, we started swinging."
The swinging in the second set came behind the frontline play of Lilly Shannon and Teelie Tyer with four and three kills respectively.
Lucy King also was a major contributor with her three consecutive aces during a crucial 5-0 run early on to give New Albany a 10-3 lead. The Lady Bulldogs evened the match with their 25-19 win.
New Albany staggered Pontotoc in the third set as they ran out to 6-0 lead, but Pontotoc fought back to close the gap to 9-6. However, New Albany outscored the Lady Warriors 16-7 the rest of the way for the 25-13 win.
The fourth set was tight up to a score of 9-8 in favor of New Albany, but the Lady Bulldogs finished on another 16-7 scoring advantage to win. Shannon's block was the set and match winner with the 25-15 verdict.
Pontotoc got excellent play from their frontline in the opening set as Mollie Rackley buried three kills while Alayna Ball and Sadie Stegall kept the New Albany backline busy with their blistering shots. Pontotoc got the upper hand in that one by a 25-22 decision.
"I don't feel like there was just a time that we ever gave up, there were times that we maybe didn't execute our game plan like we should have and I think that showed later on," Pontotoc coach Kate Ozbirn said. "I know New Albany served really well against us and that was something that kinda got us there.
"There's no other group of girls that I'd rather go out with than this group right here."
Connolly was pleased with the play of her outside hitters over the final three sets.
"Summer (Gaskin) and Teelie played really well on the outside," She said. "Summer was also good on the service line, getting some key aces at key moments of the game and that's what it takes is a player getting that key play here and there.
"Maddie (Smith) gave us some good serves at the end of one of the sets and Maddie's defense and the defense all around was good. There was no doubt in my mind that those girls that play defense can't get to every single ball that was hit at them tonight."
New Albany was led by Shannon in the kill department as she finished the night with 9. Summer Gaskin and Tyer each had 8 and King added 6.
Masey Adams led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 digs while Smith had 16 and Amberianna Shorter chipped in 13.
New Albany (21-10) will advance and travel to Caledonia in the 4A semifinals on Monday. Pontotoc finishes their year at 13-12.
