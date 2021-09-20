New Albany kept their record in Division 1-4A volleyball perfect as they went to North Pontotoc on Thursday and took a 3-1 win over the Lady Vikings.
The win gives the Lady Bulldogs a 4-0 record after facing all four of their division opponents. Three of those wins came on the road and only the Tishomingo County match was on the home floor at Memorial Gym in New Albany.
New Albany defeated North Pontotoc by scores of 25-14, 20-25, 25-20 and 26-24 in a tightly contested match.
The Lady Bulldogs returned to 1-4A action on Tuesday night as they hosted Ripley. New Albany won the first meeting between the teams at Ripley by a 3-0 decision.
New Albany improved to 15-10 overall and 4-0 in 1-4A.
New Albany will close out the division portion of their schedule with home matches against Corinth on September 28 and North Pontotoc on September 30.
They will hit the road for their final match in 1-4A with an October 5 match at Tishomingo County.
New Albany 3, Caledonia 2
New Albany hosted Caledonia and went the full five sets before the Lady Bulldogs were able to claim the 3-2 win.
Caledonia took the opening set 25-20, but New Albany came back strong to win back-to-back sets by scores of 25-12 and 25-21.
The Lady Bulldogs faltered in the fourth set as Caledonia evened the match at 2-2 with their 25-17 decision.
New Albany won the decisive fifth set handily by a 15-5 margin to win the match.