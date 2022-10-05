Madison Smith

Madison Smith saves the ball along the sideline for New Albany with this dig against North Pontotoc.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - The New Albany volleyball team gave their large senior group a perfect sendoff as their 3-0 win over North Pontotoc handed them an unblemished 8-0 record in Division 1-4A. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-14.

