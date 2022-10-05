NEW ALBANY - The New Albany volleyball team gave their large senior group a perfect sendoff as their 3-0 win over North Pontotoc handed them an unblemished 8-0 record in Division 1-4A. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-14.
"We came out and served them (North Pontotoc) pretty tough," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Lilly Shannon, especially in the first two sets, was pretty hot in the middle and once again they were digging Lucy (King) and Teelie (Tyer). They were swinging, but they were digging them.
"You've got to keep the blockers away from your other hitters, so they were doing their job. I just think overall our defense as well with Bre (Shorter) and Camryn (Rainwater) had some amazing digs plus Amiya (Terry) when we needed them and we won some long rallies."
Shannon paved the way for the first set win as she hammered in three kills and added a block as New Albany took the 25-19 verdict. North Pontotoc led 18-17 in the set, but the Bulldogs closed the frame with a 8-1 scoring advantage.
Defensive specialist Maddie Smith provided some offense for the Bulldogs as she chipped in two kills.
The second set was all New Albany as Masey Adams got the ball rolling with three consecutive aces during a 6-0 start for the Bulldogs.
Serving was key as Connolly earlier pointed out as King, Terry and Summer Gaskin (2) added aces to compliment the three by Adams. Gaskin also had two kills in the set.
During the third set, the Bulldogs found themselves on the short end of a 14-10 score as senior setter Adams went to the service line. By the time North Pontotoc was finally able to break serve, Adams had staked her team to a 24-14 lead.
Adams had six aces during the run and was substituted for in honor of senior night by Marley Jackson who promptly drove in another ace to end the set and game at 25-14.
Gaskin led the Bulldogs with six kills while Shannon had five. King and Tyer had three each.
Adams had a big night in the digs department as she picked up 20 and Shorter was solid again with 13. Adams also had nine aces for the contest.
"We've just got to keep playing our game and know that we are where we are supposed to be," Connolly said. "We need to keep playing aggressive because when we play aggressive, even our aggressive defense, we are a pretty solid team. We've just got to not let things get us down when we make mistakes, we need to get over it and move on to the next point."
