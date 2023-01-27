Clayton, Grace and Reeder

2005-06 New Albany Bulldog soccer team - Head Coach Nathan Clayton is pictured at back left. Pictured on middle row are John Ward Grace (15) and Matthew Reeder (7).

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

New Albany soccer teams will both be playing in the third round of MHSAA soccer playoffs in Class 4A on Saturday. Coach Bert Anderson is again leading his Lady Bulldogs through the playoffs in tough and competitive 4A soccer. 

