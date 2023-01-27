New Albany soccer teams will both be playing in the third round of MHSAA soccer playoffs in Class 4A on Saturday. Coach Bert Anderson is again leading his Lady Bulldogs through the playoffs in tough and competitive 4A soccer.
New Albany girls are working hard to return to the 4A championship again after playing for the title in 2022. Their road back takes them to Choctaw Central to face the tough Lady Warriors.
New Albany (17-3) won their second round match on Monday by easing by Newton County in a tightly-contest game by a 2-1 margin. Sammi Jo Doyle supplied the offense by scoring both goals.
Choctaw Central (10-6) had matching 6-2 wins in their first and second round games against Itawamba AHS and Richland.
Choctaw Central played in the same division as Newton County and perennial powerhouse West Lauderdale and are battle-tested in contests against solid teams.
Saturdays match could come down to the defensive backlines as both teams will be trying to limit the looks on goal. New Albany keeper Lucy King and her defensive mates Heidi Clayton, Ingrid Ojeda, Mia Regalado and Adeline Bailey will attempt to wall off the Choctaw offense while holding mid Lauren Hobson will add further defensive support.
The start time for Saturday's quarterfinal will be 2:00 at Choctaw Central.
Bulldogs and Warriors meet again
New Albany and Corinth boys had two battles during division play in 1-4A as Corinth won 1-0 on their home turf and New Albany won 1-0 on January 17. Saturday's contest should be yet another defensive match with a narrow margin of error critical for both squads.
Coach Austin Baker and his Bulldogs (14-7) enter the contest with road wins of 9-0 and 1-0 over Raymond and Itawamba AHS while Corinth defeated Lanier 9-0 and advanced to the third round after getting the best of a PK shootout over Newton County.
Corinth and Newton County were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and 2-2 after overtime play was exhausted. Corinth made all four attempts during the PK shootout while Newton County could only convert two.
The match will have an added New Albany dimension as Corinth's first year head coach, John Ward Grace is a former New Albany player. He played for the Bulldogs from 2003-2008.
Corinth at New Albany boys will get underway at 2:00 at Kitchens Field.
Former Bulldogs advance to third round
New Albany soccer has further representation in Saturday's third round of playoffs as Saltillo boys and girls play in 5A. Matthew Reeder, a former NA Bulldog player, teammate and classmate of Grace is head coach of both Saltillo teams and has won a state championship previously with his boys.
Saltillo boys will play at Ridgeland while the Lady Tigers will travel over to Vicksburg for their third round match.
Yet another former Bulldog player and coach has his two teams in the third round as well.
Nathan Clayton is the head soccer coach at Amory and he played for New Albany from 1995-2000 and also served as coach from 2001-2008. He has served Panther head coach for 14 years.
Clayton's Lady Panthers will travel to Ridgeland to face St. Andrews on Friday for their third round match in Class I soccer while the Panthers will make the short trip over to Belden to play TCPS on Saturday.
Both Grace and Reeder were members of Clayton's New Albany teams and both have coached with Clayton in the past. Clayton served as Reeder's assistant for one season at Saltillo in 2015 while Grace served as Clayton's assistant at Amory prior to taking the Corinth position.
Grace was also an assistant coach at Saltillo with Reeder before moving to Amory to reunite with his former coach.
New Albany Bulldog soccer will have a great representation of past and present at over a half dozen round three games.
