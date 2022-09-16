NEW ALBANY - The New Albany volleyball team kept their record in Division 1-4A unblemished with a 3-0 win over Ripley at home on Thursday. Scores on the night were 25-11, 25-20, 25-6.
Masey Adams had a big night at setter as she distributed the ball around the New Albany zone for 27 assists.
"Masey did a great job of spreading the offense tonight, she was going back row, outside, middle, right side," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We need to keep that up and make sure the other team is not homing in on one player and that way everybody is getting to swing and they are not going to know who to cover.
"Once we get our offense going, it will be pretty good. We've got to keep that up and our serving, I believe in strong serves."
Kills with clean play played a key role in the first and third sets as the Bulldogs registered nine kills in each frame while only committing two kill attempt errors in set one and three in set two.
Set two was hotly contested as the Bulldogs squeaked out a 25-20 win. New Albany had more kills (11) than in the other sets, but they also had more errors (9) than in the other two sets combined.
"When our offense was on, it was on, but we struggled in that second set with hitting errors, we made up for it in different areas and made it through, but we can't have nine hitting errors," Connolly said.
Coach Laura Booth's Tigers led throughout the middle part of the second set and took their largest lead of the night at 18-15 as Ella Reese Shackleford dropped in an ace off her serve. However, New Albany closed with a 10-2 run to win the frame.
Ripley also got solid play from outside hitter Lola Ward and middle hitter/blocker Sophie Bennett during the first couple of sets as they fired in several kill shots for the Tigers.
Lucy King was at the service line for the Bulldogs during their longest run of the night during the third set. King buried three aces during a 10-point surge that turned a 7-2 lead into a 17-2 advantage.
Teelie Tyer drove home three kills during the run to compliment King's serving.
"Lucy back on the service line was very important, especially in that third set by just keeping the momentum going," Connolly said. "I try to emphasize making the other team make the mistakes."
Tyer led the Bulldogs with seven kills and Lilly Shannon added six.
Amberianna Shorter paced New Albany with 16 digs while Adams chipped in 12 and Camryn Rainwater had 10.
New Albany improves to 4-0 in division, 11-8 overall while Ripley falls to 1-2, 4-14.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.