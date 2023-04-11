New Albany swept all seven courts with ease over Mooreville in round 2 of MHSAA Class 4A Tennis playoffs on Monday, April 10. The teams played their match at BNA Bank Tennis Complex.
The Bulldogs will move forward to the third round and travel to West Lauderdale on Friday.
New Albany sent their four seniors out in style as they had senior celebration and recognition prior to Monday's matches. Senior Bulldogs are Will Boyington, Natalie Creekmore, Gracie Mason and Sarah Robbins.
Boyington and Creekmore paired up in mixed doubles and came away with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Ella Credille and Parker Harris.
Mason and Robbins were partners on the girls doubles 1 court and they won 6-0. 6-3 over Pilar Olabarrieta and Ella Beth Honeycutt.
Girls doubles 2 action saw Caurie Clayton/Eva Aldridge defeat Kelly Morrow/Meredith Keith 6-0, 6-0.
Heidi Clayton took the win in girls singles as she won handily by 6-0, 6-0 scores over Lydia Spencer.
Bradyn Bowman prevailed in boys singles over Webb Files by 6-4, 6-2 scores.
Boys doubles 1 partners Gregory Nelson/Hunter Henson won their match 6-1, 6-0 over Sutton Scruggs/Sam Pittman.
Matthew Durrett/Carter Ladner took the win on boys doubles 2 court by 6-3, 6-2 totals over Morgan Bostick/Jake Bostick.
