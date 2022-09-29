Masey Adams and Elizabeth Gipson

Masey Adams sets the ball during the first set as New Albany teammate Elizabeth Gipson waits on the pass.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - New Albany defeated Corinth 3-0 on Thursday and secured the Division 1-4A volleyball title for the sixth consecutive season. New Albany won by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-6 and kept their division slate perfect at 7-0 with one match remaining. 

