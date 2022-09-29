NEW ALBANY - New Albany defeated Corinth 3-0 on Thursday and secured the Division 1-4A volleyball title for the sixth consecutive season. New Albany won by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-6 and kept their division slate perfect at 7-0 with one match remaining.
Senior setter Masey Adams has been a member of the team for all six division championships and shared how special a record sixth in a row was to her and the Lady Bulldogs.
"It's so special, every year that I've played for high school, we've won division and it just means a lot in our senior year to finally get the six-peat," Adams said.
"Our hitters have stepped up this year, especially Teelie (Tyer), a freshman, plus Lilly (Shannon) and Lucy (King) and everybody just communicates and our bond has just gotten so much stronger. I think our chemistry is what is making everything run very smoothly."
One player that stepped up on Thursday night was senior Julianne Littlejohn as she had a tremendous service during the third set that turned a 10-4 lead into a commanding 21-4 advantage.
Littlejohn's first three serves fell in for aces to jump start the run. She later added another ace to up the lead to 18-4 and added yet another to extend the 11-0 run during her serve to a 21-4 lead before Corinth was finally able to break serve.
New Albany went on to win that set 25-6 and the match 3-0.
The first set was tight in the early stages, but Adams went to the service line after a Summer Gaskin's back-to-back kills gave New Albany the lead. The Lady Bulldogs turned an 11-9 lead to a commanding 18-9 advantage and won 25-12.
The serving line was key also in the second set with yet another Lady Bulldog shining as Camryn Rainwater fired in four aces as New Albany went from a 2-1 lead to an 11-1 edge. They went on to take the set 25-11.
New Albany had 16 aces for the match and were led by Littlejohn's five and Rainwater also dropped in five. Adams added three aces while King had two and Shannon registered one.
Libero Amberianna Shorter was extremely active along the New Albany backline as she picked up 20 digs to lead her team.
King was the team leader in kills with eight. Shannon was close behind with seven and Elizabeth Gibson had six. King also had three blocks for her night's work.
"Keys to the win were execution, we kinda started off not playing normal, but then we started executing and doing the small things," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Amberianna Shorter's defense was phenomenal, I don't think she missed a dig.
"Overall, I think we just fundamentally stayed sound, like we didn't give up a lot of points off our our misses and errors. We didn't give up many freebies.
Lucy King is playing great right now and that is what we need and I feel like Teelie was swinging good tonight, but Corinth was just digging her. They played an excellent defensive game."
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.