NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs got off to a golden start as they begin their trek toward hopefully winning yet another state championship in 4A tennis as dominated on all courts in the 7-0 sweep of Houston.
New Albany singles players Heidi Clayton and Everett Garrett claimed big wins on their respective courts. Clayton defeated Courtney Fant 6-0, 6-0 while Garrett won 6-0, 6-0 over Nate Gordon.
Mixed doubles play saw Gregory Nelson and Eva Aldridge win over Millie Heeringa and Jackson Aldridge by 6-0, 6-0 totals.
Girls doubles 1 partners Gracie Mason and Natalie Creekmore exacted a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Greta Tate and Sara Casados.
Sarah Robbins paired with Caurie Clayton on girls doubles 2 court and came away with the 6-0, 6-0 win.
Boys doubles 1 court paired Will Boyington and Joseph Durrett together and they took a 6-0, 6-0 verdict over Tyson Alford and Cameron Razor.
John David Nelson paired up with Wright Miskelly on boys doubles 2 for the final court win as they also grabbed the 6-0, 6-0 win over Jimmy Bell and Demarcus Holmes.
Tupelo 5, New Albany 2
The Bulldogs came up on the short end of a 5-2 decision against Tupelo on Thursday, March 10.
New Albany won both singles matches, but just could not break into the win column on the doubles court despite some closely contested matches.
"We looked good against Tupelo, but we lost the big points in the set and against strong teams, you have to pull those big courts," New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "We get another shot at them on March 26 in Tupelo."
Everett Garrett won big on the boys singles court by scores of 6-1, 6-0 over Luke Williamson.
Heidi Clayton was also victorious in a big way over Isabelle Elmer by 6-2, 6-1 totals.
However, the Golden Wave took a complete sweep verdict on all doubles courts over the Bulldogs.
Ashton Posey and Morrsion Sliman defeated New Albany's Caurie Clayton and Colin Williams 6-3, 6-0 in the mixed doubles match.
Isabella Posey and Laurie Wastener won in girls doubles 1 by 6-2, 7-6 scores over Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason.
Beyla Waldrop and Taylor O'Rear edged Natalie Creekmore and Eva Aldridge in a close one on girls doubles 2 court by 6-3, 0-6, 10-7 totals.
Mort Wastener and William Henson took a straight set 7-6, 6-0 win on boys doubles 1 over John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett.
Boys doubles 2 partners Knox Wastener and Wes Henson won 6-4, 7-6 over Will Boyington and Gregory Nelson.