NEW ALBANY - New Albany boys and girls soccer teams improved to 2-0 with a home sweep of the Ripley Tigers on Tuesday. The boys won 3-0 while the girls took the opener in a mercy rule 7-0 final.
The boys match featured two teams that should be in the hunt for a division title and playoff spots. The winning team would put themselves in a good spot early in division play.
New Albany was up to the challenge on Tuesday and took the early 1-0 lead in the 13th minute off the foot of Alex Tinajero. He found net from just outside the top of the box.
"I mean, it's always important to get that first goal," New Albany coach Austin Baker said. "You get that first goal and it didn't take too long to get the second one.
"Alex Tinajero, an eighth grader, cut in and put a nice strike on the ball. It hit the fingertips of the keeper."
Grayson Alexander followed up on a ball inside the 18 for the second Bulldog goal at the 32-minute mark to help New Albany establish a 2-0 that they took into the half.
"The second one was more important than the first one even though you've got to score to win," Baker said. "The second goal was a tremendous alleviation of the pressure.
"The second goal we had a good diagonal ball from Omar (Gonzalez) and someone crossed it in to Grayson, another eighth grader and he finished off the second goal."
Tinajero would strike net again for the Bulldogs as he connected for the goal in the 67th minute for the third and final New Albany score.
"I'm just proud of the guys and how they battled through," Baker said. "They (Ripley) have guys that are very good on the ball, very difficult in the air.
"Mckhi Castro is one of the best players in the area and he's so tough to deal with, but Whit Robbins, Hector Marcial, Abe Tinajero, all worked together to try to eliminate him. He's such a tough player to deal with and I'm proud of our guys for the fight that they showed.
I'm thankful for the result and the effort that we came out with in the second half. The intensity level never dropped. Jerry Hernandez literally slid and saved a shot in the first half while Max Sheffield made a great save on a shot, keeping the clean sheet and collecting the ball on such a wet, sloppy night."
(G) New Albany 7, Ripley 0
New Albany defeated Ripley 7-0 in the opening match of the evening to improve to 2-0 in division and 8-3 overall.
New Albany got three early goals during the first 16 minutes of play from Marbella Ortega (11th minute), Sammi Jo Doyle (15th minute) and Sara Jane King (16th minute).
"It was our second division game and we always like to start fast on our games no matter if it's division or not," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "To begin with, we were having trouble connecting on passes, they were sitting kinda in low blocks on passes, but once we figured out passes and found the opening, we finally opened up the goals and started scoring some."
The Lady Bulldogs added three more goals in an 11-minute span to take a 6-0 lead into half.
Lilly Allen came off the bench to score in the 25th minute, then Doyle added her second goal in the 28th minute.
Lilly Shannon put a wrap on the first half scoring with her goal from 20 yards out in the 36th minute.
Keeper Lucy King got to get in some playing time during the second half on the offensive end for New Albany and bent a perfect shot across the middle of the frame that landed inside the left post for the 7-0 final.
"It is kind of a reward for her (King) for how much time she puts in at the goal and she's actually one of our better passers," Anderson said. "She's very technically sound, she can receive it, pass it to anybody and she'd like to play in the field, but it makes me real nervous when she's out there. She's very talented with the ball at her foot."
