New Albany turned in one of their best performances in years as the Bulldogs placed third with 71 points on Friday at the 4A North Half meet in Pontotoc. Senatobia won first with 163 and Corinth was second at 98.
According to Coach Austin Epting, this year's finish was the best for the boys since 2014.
The athletes listed below will all move on to compete at the Class 4A State Championships in Pearl later this week.
New Albany boys qualifiers
400 Meter Dash - Third place, Edwin Vargas (51.58)
110 Meter Hurdles - Second place, Courtland Earl (15.76)
300 Meter Hurdles - Fourth place, Courtland Earl (43.07)
4x800 Relay - Third place, (Dawson Boyd, Isaac Vega, Keaton Young, Aiden Patterson, Lelan Boulden - alternate)
Long Jump - First place, Kaleb Shumpert (22-1)
Discus - Second place, Emmanuel Tucker (122-4)
Discus - Third place, Montavio Sullivan (121-9)
Shot Put - Fourth place, Zane Chapman (41-2.5)
New Albany Girls qualifiers
300 Meter Hurdles - First place, Gabrielle Starks (49.09)
Triple Jump - Third place, Gabrielle Starks (32-5.25)
Discus - Third place, Landry Kent (92-5)
Discus - Fourth place, Abby Laney (91-7)
