New Albany golf teams took wins recently in girls and boys tournament play as the Lady Bulldogs win the MSU Invitational and the Bulldogs won the Amory Invitational.
The Lady Bulldogs had a team total of 187 at the MSU Invitational which was five shots better than Germantown's 192 to take the win.
Caroline King had an outstanding round, shooting an 84 which not only led her team to the win, but earned her medalist recognition as the best overall round by all the lady golfers.
Sylvie Russell shot a 103 for the day and Lucy King finished with a 116.
New Albany boys placed ninth out of 14 in their competition as they shot a team total of 316.
Andrew Fennell turned the the low score for the Bulldogs with his 72 and Caleb McDonald was right there with him, just a shot back at 73.
Other Bulldog scores were Miles Cox at 83, Whit Robbins with an 88 and Matt Cherry shot an 89.
Both New Albany teams competed against private schools all the way up to Class 6A schools at the event which took place on Tuesday, March 30.
Bulldogs top the leaderboard at Amory
New Albany boys got back on the winning track at the Amory Invitational with their team total of 159 to secure the win on Thursday, April 1.
Andrew Fennell and Miles Cox led the Bulldogs with their scores of 39.
Other Bulldog golfers and their scores were Matt Cherry with a 40, Caleb McDonald and Whit Robbins at 41 while Owen Everett shot a 50.
New Albany girls suffered their first loss of the season as they were edged by Water Valley 86 to 90.
Caroline King turned in the best round for the Lady Bulldogs with her 42. Teammates Sylvie Russell and Lucy King shot rounds of 48 and 49 respectively.
The match at Amory was played in less than ideal conditions as cool temperatures and windy conditions were present throughout the day.