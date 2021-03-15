Wright Miskelly and Gracie Mason

Wright Miskelly sends this shot back over the net as mixed doubles partner Gracie Mason watches the play. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

New Albany defeated Ripley 7-0 in Division 1-4A tennis on Monday at BNA Bank Tennis Complex. 

Bradyn Bowman defeated Dalton Morton in boys singles 6-0, 6-0. Sarah Robbin won in girls singles over Layla Bryant 6-0, 6-0. 

Team Aldridge paired up on one girls doubles court as Isabella and Eva won for New Albany over Ripley’s Ellie Griffin and Madison Dillard by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Heidi Clayton and Lilly Stout took 6-0, 6-0 wins over Kate Ward and Reese Shelton on the other girls doubles court. 

Colin Williams and Conner Greer defeated Nick Shapley and Andy Vaughan 6-0, 6-0 in boys doubles. Sam Derrick and Carter Ladner won the other boys doubles court by 6-0, 6-0 scores over Garrett Lefler and Tanner Rutherford. 

New Albany won the mixed doubles court as Wright Miskelly and Gracie Mason defeated Sam Green and Zoe Green by 6-0, 6-0 scores. 

New Albany 6, TCPS 1 in non-division match

The Bulldogs played back-to-back tennis matches on Monday as their second opponent of the day was Tupelo Christian Prep School and New Albany won by a 6-1 final. 

Joseph Fennell paired up with Natalie Creekmore in mixed doubles and took a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Alden Wren and Avery Kate Lindsey. 

Boys doubles 1 court pitted John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett against Dow McCarty and Mac Carroll and the Bulldog duo won 6-2, 6-0. Boys doubles 2 court had Montgomery Owen and Will Boyington matching up with Braden Scott and Will Frohn as the New Albany pair triumphed 6-0, 6-0. 

New Albany’s only loss came in a tightly contested girls 1 court match as Julie Gaines and Elizabeth Gaines defeated Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge by scores of 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. The Bulldogs took the girls doubles 2 court as Maggie Scott and Gracie Mason won by scores of 6-2, 6-2 over Lauren Williamson and Emily Upchurch.  

Everett Garrett was victorious in boys singles as he defeated Sam Wiseman 6-1, 6-1. Heidi Clayton won the girls singles match over Sophie Wren by 6-2, 6-1 scores. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus