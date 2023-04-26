The New Albany Lady Bulldogs successfully defended their title in Class II girls golf as they repeated as state champions for 2023. The two day event was held at Dogwoods Golf Course in Grenada.
The Lady Bulldogs rode the performances of seventh grader Adeline Bailey who was also the medalist for the tournament and sophomore Lucy King to the win as they finished with a team total of 326 for the two day event.
"The girls hit the ball well off the tee for the most part, but the key was they positioned themselves well with their approach shots," New Albany coach Shane Sanderson said. "The greens there are big and tiered and pins were not easy at all. I was very proud of how smart they played for most of the tournament.
"They all had their moments, but for the majority of it they played smart and hit some great shots to put themselves in position to score."
New Albany ran away with the match as they finished 33 points ahead of second place Our Lady Academy's 359 total.
Other top five schools were Sumrall (360), Booneville (378) and Corinth (382).
"We didn’t putt too bad, however, a lot of good putts didn’t fall," Sanderson said. "The greens were a little rough and some were in spots that could really get away from you. I witnessed more 3 and 4 putts than maybe I’ve ever seen - thankfully not too many from our girls.
"Dogwoods is a tough course - certainly not one we can prepare for with our local and surrounding courses. You just have to go play it and over some of the past weekends they did just that. That was another key to our win."
The Lady Bulldogs set the tone on Monday with a first round score of 164 which gave them a lead of 24 over Our Lady Academy who turned in a 188 along with Sumrall while Corinth shot a 191 and Booneville had a 194.
Bailey's medalist performance saw her shoot a 159 total for the event. She turned in a 79 on day one and followed that up with an 80 on day two.
Bailey edged Andie Ramey of Booneville's 160 to win the individual honors and Gracelyn Cooley of Sumrall was third at 161.
Cooley was medalist in 2022 as she sank an eagle shot on the final hole to edge out New Albany's Caroline King for the individual title.
King also had solid rounds both days as she finished fourth with her 167. King shot an 85 for the first round and improved to an 82 on day two.
"Adeline and Lucy started clicking one day at practice pretty soon after Lucy came back from an injury," Sanderson said. "They humbled two of my seniors boys one day (I’ll not name anybody) - those two girls realized they had a chance to make a lotta noise from then on. Having two that can go out and play together and challenge each other only makes ‘em better."
All four Lady Bulldog golfers finished in the top 20 of individual play. Zoie White tied for 14th with her total of 202 while Katie Dallas shot a score of 205 and tied for 17th.
"Katie and Zoie played pretty good this year," said Sanderson. "They have both continued to improve and I’m very proud of them. They didn’t grow up swinging clubs so it’s fun to see their improvement. I hope they do the same next season."
New Albany came out of the gate in the spring swinging and winning, but Sanderson thinks his team handled it well and kept the focus on winning the championship again.
"I think the bullseye was put on us early in the season after we won a few matches," he said. "It’s certainly on us now. I think they like the challenge. They definitely handled it well this year! I’m not sure how many undefeated teams we’ve had at New Albany in any sport - I feel certain it is a small number, if any.
"I don’t expect them to do that next season. Geoffrey (King) and I do expect them to be ready come Region and State this fall. Next year will be the first time we’ve competed in the fall, and it will be the first time we compete against 4A only. No more Class II for us - just 4A. Those two changes are long overdue."
The Lady Bulldogs will turn around and defend their title later this year in October as golf transitions to fall sports to take advantage of much better playing conditions.
