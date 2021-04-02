PONTOTOC - New Albany went down Highway 15 to face Pontotoc in a non-division matchup in 4A tennis on Thursday and the Bulldogs came away with the 6-1 decision over the Warriors.
"Bulldogs showed some grit today battling a tough Pontotoc crew plus the wind/cold temps," New Albany Tennis Twitter account stated. "NA takes the win 6-1 to end the week. Next up, South Pontotoc Monday at home for senior night."
The Bulldogs had their hands full as the Warriors provided some stiff competition as the regular season winds down.
"It wasn't our best tennis, but we pulled it out," New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "We needed to be tested today on some courts to keep us humble."
The path of least resistance for the Bulldogs came on girls doubles courts as they won those by wide margins.
Maggie Scott and Gracie Mason won girls 1 doubles over Heather Tedford and Morgan Hallhouse 6-0, 6-0.
Girls 2 doubles court saw Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge win 6-1, 6-0 over Alison Floyd and Samantha McGregor.
Bradyn Bowman won the boys singles court by 6-3, 6-2 scores over Andy Jones.
Heidi Clayton was victorious on the girls singles court as she bested Holly Stewart by 6-3, 6-2 totals.
John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett won in boys 1 doubles over Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe by scores of 6-3, 6-2.
Will Boyington and Montgomery Owen had their hands full with Pontotoc's Shentavius Thornton and Shayne Lowe before taking the boys 2 court, 2-6, 6-2, 11-9.
Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins of New Albany lost a hotly-contested match with Blaze Haynes and Caroline Howard by scores of 2-6, 6-2, 8-10.
The Bulldogs won all five doubles courts in JV action.
Gregory Nelson/Brayden Langley def. Chambers Lane/Sawyer Ritchie (7-6, 6-3)
Wright Miskelly/Hunter Henson def. Thadis Johnson/Reeves Caden (6-3, 6-1)
Carter Ladner/Sam Derrick def. Jason Houser/Kye Webb (8-1)
Eva Aldridge/Natalie Creekmore def. Anna Reid Crane/Samantha Fleming (6-2, 6-0)
Lilly Stout/Caurie Clayton def. Aubree Berry/Piper McDonald (6-1, 6-0)