NEW ALBANY - New Albany hosted North Pontotoc in Division 1-4A tennis on Monday and the home-standing Bulldogs took a 7-0 clean sweep.
Bulldog mixed doubles partners, Heidi Clayton and Everett Garrett, defeated the North Pontotoc duo of Kailyn Lott and Mitch McCord by 6-1, 6-1 scores.
Eva Aldridge won in girls singles by scores of 6-2, 6-1 over Lizzy White.
Over on the boys singles court, Bradyn Bowman won his match over Weston Crouch by 6-0, 6-0 totals.
Conner Greer and Colin Williams teamed up in boys 1 doubles for the win as they defeated Jalil Jimenez and Christian Nigera 6-0, 6-0.
Boys 2 doubles saw the pairing of Hunter Henson and Gregory Nelson as they took down North Pontotoc's Jake Hill and Ethan Robertson by 6-0, 6-2 scores.
New Albany featured Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason on the girls 1 doubles court and they came away with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rachel Nanney and Lydia Hill.
Jill Gafford and Natalie Creekmore paired up for girls 2 doubles and took a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Naveah Hopkins and Cam Thomas.
New Albany 4, Tupelo 3
The Bulldogs went on the road for a March 19 match at Tupelo with the Golden Waves and New Albany came away with a 4-3 decision. It marked the first time that New Albany has beaten Tupelo at home.
New Albany won on a clean sweep of girls courts plus the mixed doubles while Tupelo won the boys courts.
Heidi Clayton gave the Bulldogs the win on the girls singles court with a 6-0, 6-4 straight set win over Isabelle Elmer.
Girls 1 doubles partners, Maggie Scott and Gracie Mason needed three sets to defeat Isabella Posey and Sydney Ostrander by a final count of 7-6, 4-6, 10-6 totals.
Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge teamed up on girls 2 doubles and too a 6-3, 7-5 win over Beyla Waldrop and Taylor O'Rear.
New Albany's Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins paired up in mixed doubles competition and defeated Ben Veltschey and Michaela Anderson by 7-5, 6-4 scores.
Tupelo's William Emmons went to three sets before defeating New Albany's Everett Garrett 6-7, 6-4, 10-7.
Boys 1 doubles saw Ashton Posey and Autry Barry win over Bulldogs Montgomery Owen and Will Boyington by 6-3, 6-3 totals.
Over on the boys 2 doubles court, William Henson and Mont Watener defeated John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett 7-5, 6-3.
New Albany will face Corinth at BNA Bank Tennis Complex on Monday in 1-4A tennis with matches beginning at 4:30.