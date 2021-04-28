OXFORD - New Albany had a huge day in the 4A State Tennis Individual Championships as the Bulldogs came away with three winners. New Albany won mixed doubles, girls doubles and boys singles.
No 4A team had as many courts involved in the five individual championships as the Bulldogs did and they competed on four on Wednesday. The only court that failed to have New Albany represented was boys doubles.
The first court to take the gold was mixed doubles as Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins won against Pontotoc's Blayze Haynes and Caroline Howard by 6-1, 6-4 scores.
Fennell and Robbins shared the keys to their win over the Pontotoc duo as each won their first individual title.
"Definitely just playing our game and not letting the crowd get in our heads," Fennell said.
"Definitely our partnership, the whole season we have had a great partnership and that's one of the reasons that we have been so good against the other teams, but we really worked together today and we didn't see each other out for our flaws," Robbins said.
The win for Fennell and Robbins was huge for the Bulldogs as they went on to win the remaining two courts they were competing on. It was crucial for the duo to get a lead on the Pontotoc partners to exert the pressure.
"We had played them twice already this season and we went 1-1 against them, so we knew that we couldn't let them get up because that would just make Blayze play so much better," Fennell said.
Both players shared how special it was to win the individual title as the top mixed doubles team in 4A.
"I'm happy I got it my senior year," Fennell said. "I'm sad to see it (high school career) coming to an end."
"It's very special in my first season, very exciting and I'm glad I got to do it for Joseph because I wanted him to get his title too" Robbins said.
Robbins is only a sophomore and will return for the Bulldogs in 2022.
Gafford and Aldridge win girls doubles
Jill Gafford got a repeat and Isabella Aldridge snagged a first as the partners won over a tough Stone County team by by 7-5, 7-5 scores.
Gafford won the girls doubles title in 2019 with Maggie Scott while Aldridge played in the singles competition, but the two friends have evolved into a strong court for the 2021 year. They shared their thoughts after the win on how they took the title in 4A.
"Being consistent and taking the net away from our opponent were the keys to our success today," Gafford said.
"We played really well at the net, we took it away from them and we made our overheads," Aldridge said.
After winning the first set 7-5, Gafford and Aldridge found themselves down 5-2 in the second set, but the duo rallied with a streak of five games to win 7-5 and took the gold.
"I knew that I just didn't want to play a third set, so I knew I just had to fight my hardest fight to win," Gafford said.
"I also didn't want to play a third set and we stayed more consistent in getting our shots in and just slowed down and took our time," Aldridge said.
Wednesday's championship marked the end of the high school career for both as they are seniors and will graduate in May. They shared their thoughts as they walked off the court for the final time as champions.
"It feels good to go out with a bang," Gafford said. "We've had good communication all year and we're best friends so it really helps."
"This is my first individual title, so it is really rewarding," Aldridge said. "We've been playing together since like the eighth grade, so we're used to it and it was just fun."
Garrett wins 4A boys singles
Everett Garrett may only be a seventh grader, but he's now the 4A boys singles champion as he won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 over Stone County's Triston Hill.
The pair had squared off a week earlier during the team championship with Hill getting the upper hand, but on Wednesday Garrett turned the tables and took the individual title.
"All season, I knew the kind of caliber player that Everett was, so to have him to kinda come back and get a redemption win here from the team state championship, I'm just really proud of him," New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "He turned it around and followed his game plan and truly just played his game and beat the boy off the ground today."
"Just don't stop fighting because I won the first set and then you lose the second big and you just got to keep playing the match and not freak out," Garrett said. "My drop shot pretty much came in clutch and in the third set for sure because he was definitely struggling to move after those two sets. It feels good to be a state champion."
Bowman shared her observations on all the players and how they played in today's finals.
"I think that you could see that the fact that we advanced the most courts to the finals and championships shows how deep our team was," Bowman said. "So to pull out those championship matches and have five (players) state champions today and Heidi (Clayton) played a great match against a really strong player, so I'm just so proud of my kids.
"What a way to end it!"
Clayton fell in straight sets in girls singles against an extremely talented player from Caledonia by 6-0, 6-0 totals. However, Clayton is only an eighth grader and should be right back in the mix in 2022 for the Bulldogs.
New Albany had six of seven courts win their first two matches on Tuesday and advance to the Wednesday schedule. The Bulldogs had quite an impressive showing from all their courts throughout the tournament.