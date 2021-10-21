Masey Adams of New Albany was named Division 1-4A Player of the Year in volleyball. The Bulldog setter was instrumental in helping New Albany win a fifth consecutive division title in 2021. 

Coach Ashley Connolly had four players that made first team in 1-4A and a fifth player made second team.

First team players included Adams who was the setter for New Albany while senior Hannah Hughes played the libero position.

Camryn Rainwater played outside hitter for the Lady Bulldogs and Lucy King was the middle blocker as they both earned first team recognition. 

Madison Smith earned second team recognition and played right side hitter/defensive specialist for New Albany. 

Brian Middleton of Tishomingo County was named 1-4A Coach of the Year. 

1-4A Volleyball All-Division

FIRST TEAM

NEW ALBANY

Masey Adams 

Hannah Hughes

Camryn Rainwater

Lucy King

TISHOMINGO COUNTY

Reese Moore

Callee Ham

Daryl Anna Thrasher

RIPLEY

Sarah Catherine Childs

Desirae Pugh

CORINTH

Carys Goodwin

NORTH PONTOTOC

Gracie Corley

SECOND TEAM

NEW ALBANY

Madison Smith

TISHOMINGO COUNTY

Aubree Lambert

RIPLEY 

Zoe Green

CORINTH

Haley Guare

Spencer Kate Butler

NORTH PONTOTOC

Kam Thomas

Jessie Leigh Corley

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Masey Adams - New Albany

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Middleton - Tishomingo County

