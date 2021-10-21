New Albany's Adams named division POY By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Masey Adams (15) of New Albany made first team All-Division and was named Player of the Year in 1-4A volleyball. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Masey Adams of New Albany was named Division 1-4A Player of the Year in volleyball. The Bulldog setter was instrumental in helping New Albany win a fifth consecutive division title in 2021. Coach Ashley Connolly had four players that made first team in 1-4A and a fifth player made second team.First team players included Adams who was the setter for New Albany while senior Hannah Hughes played the libero position.Camryn Rainwater played outside hitter for the Lady Bulldogs and Lucy King was the middle blocker as they both earned first team recognition. Madison Smith earned second team recognition and played right side hitter/defensive specialist for New Albany. Brian Middleton of Tishomingo County was named 1-4A Coach of the Year. 1-4A Volleyball All-DivisionFIRST TEAMNEW ALBANYMasey Adams Hannah HughesCamryn RainwaterLucy KingTISHOMINGO COUNTYReese MooreCallee HamDaryl Anna ThrasherRIPLEYSarah Catherine ChildsDesirae PughCORINTHCarys GoodwinNORTH PONTOTOCGracie CorleySECOND TEAMNEW ALBANYMadison SmithTISHOMINGO COUNTYAubree LambertRIPLEY Zoe GreenCORINTHHaley GuareSpencer Kate ButlerNORTH PONTOTOCKam ThomasJessie Leigh CorleyPLAYER OF THE YEARMasey Adams - New AlbanyCOACH OF THE YEARBrian Middleton - Tishomingo County dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Albany Lady Bulldogs Volleyball Division 1-4a Basketball Masey Adams Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 70° Mostly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 12:01 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Sports New Albany's Adams named division POY 1 hr ago New Albany Auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money from local agency Oct 20, 2021 New Albany Community will have plenty of holiday events to choose from through Christmas Oct 20, 2021 New Albany Artist inspires fifth grade pumpkin sculptures Oct 20, 2021 New Albany County supervisors, Three Rivers Planning and Development District to aid seniors with free Medicare drug program planning for 2022 Oct 20, 2021 New Albany Macedonia news Oct 20, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists