TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – (Results) Blue Mountain Christian's Will Porter (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) competed at the NAIA National Championship 8K here Friday, finishing in a time of 26:51.8 and crossing the line in 246th place.
Porter was just 10 seconds off from his PR he recently set at the SSAC Championships.
A total of 318 runners from across the nation convened at Apalachee Regional Park, with Oklahoma City's Abraham Chelangam winning top medalist in a time of 23:41.9.
Dordt University would take the team crown, while Milligan University was runner-up.
"It's been a great privilege to coach Will and witness all he has accomplished this season," men's head coach Kristi Robbins said. "I know he understands he belongs among the best in the nation, and I expect him to continue improving and qualifying again next year. I'm very proud of him."
On the women's side, BMCU's Catherine Truemper (FR/New Albany, Miss.) represented the Toppers and the SSAC in the National Championship 5K event where she timed out at 18:44.5, finishing 86th in the country, just six seconds from her personal best at the SSAC Championship.
A total of 326 women competed in the event, with Lina May of the SSAC's William Carey winning the national title in a time of 16:50.9.
Taylor University was crowned team champions, followed by Milligan with a runner-up.
"Catherine has had a tremendous season and I am so proud of her," women's head coach Phillip Laney said. "She did such a great job today at Nationals. I'm really looking forward to her future at BMCU, because she is determined to be an NAIA All-American."
