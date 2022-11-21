Porter and Truemper

Porter and Truemper

 Brett Fowler | SID Blue Mountain College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – (Results) Blue Mountain Christian's Will Porter (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) competed at the NAIA National Championship 8K here Friday, finishing in a time of 26:51.8 and crossing the line in 246th place.

dennis.clayton@djournal.com