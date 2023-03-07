A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Adeline Bailey
Sports Editor
Bailey, Dallas lead New Albany to win over Pontotoc
Adeline Bailey and Katie Dallas both shot a 40 to lead New Albany to the win over Pontotoc on March 6 at Oaks CC in New Albany. The duo were co-medalists for the round.
The Lady Bulldogs registered an 80 for the win while Pontotoc managed a scored of 118.
New Albany boys also won their match against the Warriors by a 181 to 186 score.
Owen Everett and Whit Robbins each shot a 44 to lead the Bulldogs to the team win and they were just one shot off from the medalist, Farris of Pontotroc who shot a 43.
Drew Freeman was right in back of Everett and Robbins with his 45 and Nick Little was three shots back of Freeman at 48.
Lady Bulldogs win at Corinth
New Albany girls won the team event over Corinth and Alcorn Central on February 28.
New Albany combined for a score of 86 while Alcorn Central was second at 100 and Corinth finished third at 102.
Adeline Bailey once again won medalist honors for New Albany as she shot a 40.
Zoie White also had a solid round for the Lady Bulldogs as she tied for second with Darbie Oaks of Alcorn Central with a 46.
Corinth took the win over on the boys side with a team total of 174 while New Albany was second at 191. Alcorn Central was third at 232.
Corinth's Leland Davis smoked the course with a 37 to win medalist for the Warriors.
Whit Robbins turned in the best round for the Bulldogs with his 47.
A trio of New Albany golfers tied at 48 as Owen Everett, Nick Little and Drew Freeman matched scores.
