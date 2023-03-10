NEW ALBANY - Cooper Davis threw a complete game shutout to hand the Ripley Tigers the 4-0 decision over New Albany and the series sweep on Friday.
Davis tossed a three hitter while issuing no walks and sat the Bulldogs down in order in five of the seven innings.
First of all, I've got to give thanks to my defense for helping me out tonight, I'm not a strikeout guy, I'm here to get outs and get our team a good chance to win," Davis said. "My curve balls were there tonight when I needed them, some really big pitches for me on some curve balls in some counts, I think really got me going."
Davis cruised through the first three innings as he sat down the Bulldogs in order to keep the base paths empty.
The Tigers hung up their first score in the top of the third as a leadoff walk and hit by pitch put two runners aboard.
Ryan Scott laid down a bunt that was thrown away at first which allowed the lead runner Carter Locke to score.
Ripley loaded the bases as Channing Garner reached on a fielder's choice on a bunt.
However, Bulldog hurler Jake Thomas got a huge strikeout for the first out which was followed by a 5-2 play to erase a runner at the plate for the second out and a 6-4 groundout left the bags full of Tigers.
The Tigers added another run in the fourth as Curt Cohea reached on an error and later scored after a walk and two hit batters followed to give Ripley the 2-0 lead.
New Albany got their first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth as Cooper Dodds singled to start the frame, but was erased on a 6-4-3 double play.
Logan Voyles drove a pitch into the right field alley for a triple, but Davis held the Bulldogs at bay as he coaxed a fly to left to end the threat.
Ripley scored the final two runs of the contest in the top of the fifth as Will Caviness led off with a single and Davis followed with a double to put runners in scoring position.
Caviness later scored on a passed ball and pinch runner Aiden Ketchum later scored on Jack Fortune's RBI sac fly for the 4-0 lead.
New Albany got their final hit of the night during the bottom of the fifth as Silas McKinney singled with two outs, but a 6-3 groundout ended the inning.
Davis reached back for something extra in the final two innings and retired the Bulldogs in order.
Davis needed just 82 pitches on the night with 58 going for strikes.
"Coach Gafford is going to love that, he wants me keep it down as much as possible, so it's going to get him real excited," Davis said of his pitch count.
Coach Joel Gafford was pleased with the outcome of the night and his pitcher's performance to get the Tigers off to a 2-0 start in a tough 2-4 division.
"Cooper was lights out on the mound, honestly we didn't swing the bats as good as we should have, but the defense made every play that they had to make," Gafford said. "Pitching and defense plus a hit here and there and a few walks were the key to us winning.
"That's how Cooper works, he's pitching to contact, trying to keep it down, not throwing too many pitches. I think he was at 60 in the sixth, so we weren't getting anybody else loose."
New Albany coach Drew Wheeler broke the game down to a matter of execution on the part of the Tigers as the key to the outcome.
"They executed when the pressure plays happened, they got the outs, like we had the bunt play went to the right and the fly ball with runners on," Wheeler said. "They caught those balls, we didn't.
"I thought both pitchers went head to head right there, our guy Thomas threw a great game and the Davis kid, man threw a great game. He was like 65 pitches through six innings, just really throwing strikes and just making our guys compete.
"We didn't hit the ball well, nobody hit the ball well tonight, they just took care of business when it was time to take care of business and we didn't."
Ripley goes to 2-0 with the series sweep while New Albany drops to 0-2 in Division 2-4A.
