NEW ALBANY - DJ Robinson lit up the scoreboard with three first quarter touchdowns and New Albany held off a late drive by Saltillo to preserve the 31-23 victory on Friday.
New Albany hung up all 31 points in the first period and recovered a fumble at their own 15 in the final two minutes to escape with the win.
"I liked the first quarter better," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "You know, we did some really good things defensively, we were all over them, we were controlling the line of scrimmage, we were getting all over the quarterback, we were playing the way we know we are capable of with our front guys.
"We were hitting on some shot plays, we got the onside kick back, so surprise there. Everything was going our way the first quarter, we were executing perfectly and then the first quarter ended."
The first quarter was Mr. Robinson's neighborhood as he scooped up a Saltillo fumble and sprinted 36 yards for the first touchdown. Ke'Lan Simpson ran it in for the two point conversion and the Bulldogs led 8-0 with 8:43 left in the period.
The Bulldogs perfectly executed the onside kick and took possession at the Saltillo 44. A false start backed the Bulldogs up five yards, but no matter as Braden Shettles hit Robinson with the 49-yard strike for the score. Grayson Alexander added the PAT.
The defense provided the next score as Emmanuel Tucker sacked the Tiger quarterback for a safety to up the lead to 17-0.
The Shettles to Robinson connection struck again for a 21-yard TD pass play and New Albany was up 24-0.
Kaleum Shaw stepped up to allow Robinson to catch a rest in the touchdown department as he snagged Shettles' 21-yard pass with 36 seconds left in the first period for the 31-0 lead.
However, when the quarter ended, so did the scoring for the Bulldogs as they failed to dent the scoreboard the remaining three quarters.
Saltillo got on the scoreboard in the second quarter as KJ Robins caught a 28-yard pass from CJ Beasley and Robins added a second score with his nine yard run.
The teams went to half with the Bulldogs leading 31-12.
Saltillo drove down to the New Albany 10, but had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Thaxton Weems for their lone score in the third quarter.
Jay Penson scored the final Tiger touchdown with his five yard run and the run for two by Penson pulled Saltillo to within a touchdown at 31-23.
The Tigers appeared to be well on their way to possibly tying the contest as Penson grabbed the short pass from Beasley and turned it into a 73-yard gainer. The Bulldogs made a touchdown-saving tackle at the three yard line.
Saltillo ran two plays and fumbled away the ball and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock for the win.
"I think the big thing there is to keep playing, keep fighting, keep giving great effort," Stubblefield said. "A prime example of that is they (Saltillo) broke a big play and we ended up getting the tackle at the three.
"Two plays later, we force a fumble, so you don't stop, you keep playing. Emotions have got to go away and we have to play the next play. The most important play is that next play and we've got to know that and make sure we do that."
