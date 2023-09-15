Marley Jackson

New Albany setter Marley Jackson had a great night passing the ball to her hitters as well as playing solid defensively.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - Lilly Shannon and Lucy King made their presence know in Thursday's 2-4A volleyball match with South Pontotoc as they shouldered a good portion of the load to help with the 3-0 sweep. New Albany won by scores of 25-16, 27-25, 25-22. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

