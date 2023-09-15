NEW ALBANY - Lilly Shannon and Lucy King made their presence know in Thursday's 2-4A volleyball match with South Pontotoc as they shouldered a good portion of the load to help with the 3-0 sweep. New Albany won by scores of 25-16, 27-25, 25-22.
"The middles (Shannon and King) carried us, especially on offense tonight and Addi (Vetovitz)," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We like to call them (Shannon and King) Lucy Shannon.
"Our outsides are struggling the past couple of games, so I think they are due to come out of their slump and start playing."
The second set highlighted the huge night that Shannon and King had as they were responsible for most of the points during the frame by way of kills, blocks and aces.
New Albany found themselves in a 20-11 hole, but Shannon's service enabled the Lady Bulldogs to pull back within five.
Later, King went to the line to serve and turned a 23-18 deficit into a 24-23 lead for New Albany. The Lady Bulldogs won the set 27-25 as Shannon ended it with a kill and a block.
The dominance of both players showed in the fact that of the final 11 points scored by New Albany, they were responsible for eight.
King had two kills, two aces and a block while Shannon had two kills and a block.
Shannon had more heroics left for the third frame as New Albany once agoin fell behind at 19-11, but Shannon went to the service line and navigated the Lady Bulldogs to a 20-19 lead.
Shannon dropped in three aces while Vetovitz added a block and kill.
Vetovitz later broke a 20-all tie with back-to-back serving aces to help the Lady Bulldogs take a 23-20 lead as they went on to win 25-22.
Shannon finished the game with 12 blocks, five kills and four aces while King had seven kills six blocks and three aces. Vetovitz had seven blocks, four kills and two aces.
Carine Delfin led the Lady Bulldogs with 23 digs and Teelie Tyer had 22.
"That's been kind of our theme this year, it's our M.O. (modus operandi), we like to spot them a few points and then we're like, nah, we'll play now and it's very infuriating as a coach and I think as a fan and as a parent and I think it's just all around," Connolly said.
"We had an excellent first set and then we had excellent moments like a great defensive dig or we had blocks. We've got to learn to play all the time, just do what we know to do."
Setter Marley Jackson had a good game and distributed the ball well to all her hitters the entire match.
"Marley, for the past three or four matches, has really picked it up, Connolly said. "She did an excellent job on defense, she did an excellent job on set choice. She's always been a very good defensive player."
New Albany improves to 14-9 and 2-0 in Division 2-4A.
