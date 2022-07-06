NEW ALBANY - Braden Shettles enters his freshman year at New Albany as a multi-sport athlete and is on tap to be the quarterback for the Bulldogs after earning a starting role in basketball in 2021-22 as an eighth grader.
Shettles has made use of the June 7 on 7 scrimmages to develop his skills as the Bulldog signal-caller for the upcoming season and shared how it has aided with his progression.
"It helps me get the in-game reads that you need, so when we are in pads, it's all regular and all normal," Shettles said.
The fast-paced action of the 7 on 7 play speeds up the decision-making process as far as the reads and checks that Shettles goes through as each play unfolds.
"So, we've got these reads that I've gotta make, if one is not open then I've got to go to the next and if that one is not open then I've got to go to the next and when one is open, I've just got to hit them," he said.
Shettles hit Kaleb Shumpert with a perfect pass that went for the two-point conversion during the game with Nettleton. Shettles threw the pass with pin-point accuracy and Shumpert completed the play by getting his foot down inside the stripe before falling out of the end zone.
"He (Shumpert) made a really good catch," Shettles said. "We were running a corner and that was really my only option, had a smaller guy on him, just throw it up and let him get it."
The month of June has been really busy for Shettles with his schedule of 7 on 7 football, weight-lifting workouts and basketball. He shared how he makes time to fit in each one in his daily routine.
"We are done with basketball now, but last week it was get up at 5:30 a.m. and go to basketball, then come to football, lift, do the 7 on 7, go home and eat, workout some more and that's about it."
Even with such a full day of activities, Shettles says that it is fun and he appears to be making the most of all his athletic opportunities.