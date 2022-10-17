NEW ALBANY • Braden Shettles settled into a groove as the freshman quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lead New Albany to a 42-7 win over North Pontotoc on Friday in 2-4A football.
Shettles spread the ball around as three players had receptions for scores including Jareil Bowling with two. Shettles wrapped up an impressive performance going 17 of 22 for 309 yards and added 21 yards rushing.
"I think for the most part, we had what we wanted and could live on the edge as our offensive line was blocking well and we could do what we wanted there," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "Matchups are always important and we matched up well with those guys and I think it was hard for them to cover our receivers."
North Pontotoc scored first off Drew Winfun's two yard touchdown, but New Albany answered on the next possession as Ke'Lan Simpson scored from two yards out and added the run for two and New Albany took the lead at 8-7 to never trail again.
New Albany had three scores in rapid succession early in the second quarter as Jareil Bowling caught a Braden Shettles pass for a 51-yard TD, North Pontotoc fumbled out of the rear of the end zone on an attempted punt and Shettles hit Kaleb Shumpert with a 54-strike to stake the Bulldogs to a 22-7 lead.
Shettles was not done for the half as he hit DJ Robinson for another touchdown with less than a minute left in the first half to send the teams to intermission at 29-7.
Shettles and Bowling hooked up again for a 59-yard pass and catch in the third quarter.
Kody Atkinson wrapped up the scoring with a three yard run for the 42-7 final midway through the third quarter.
New Albany improves to 6-2, 2-1 in Division 2-4A while North Pontotoc drops to 2-6, 0-3.
Extra Points
Turning Point: New Albany scored 14 points in less than a minute and a half off two touchdowns and a safety early in the second quarter to turn a one point lead into a 15-point advantage.
Point Men: Braden Shettles threw four touchdown passes of 51, 54, 12 and 59 yards and was 17 of 22 for 309 yards. Jareil Bowling caught two TD passes from Shettles of 51 and 59 yards.
Talking Point: "Right now, with the injuries that we've had, we are struggling to find an identity and they (New Albany) are a good football team. They played well and have really improved as the season has gone on and we have just to continue to work and find a way to improve and win the next two." - North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell
Notes
• North Pontotoc's lone score came on a long fumble return by the Viking defense that set the offense up at the New Albany two.
• Jareil Bowling starred on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs for the second consecutive week.
• Next week New Albany visits South Pontotoc while North Pontotoc hosts Pontotoc.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.